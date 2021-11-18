Four new redistricting special master nominees forwarded to Virginia Supreme Court for state redistricting

The court, by majority vote, will select one candidate from each side of the aisle. Rules published by the court state that, "The two special masters will work together to develop plans to be submitted to the Court for its consideration."

Unless the court decides on a different time frame, "the special masters will file their proposed plans with the Clerk of the Supreme Court no later than 30 calendar days after entry of such order by the Court."

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, and House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, wrote in their letter submitting the new nominees that, "We have tried in good faith to interpret the criteria set forth by the Court absent additional clarification. All three are highly qualified experts in redistricting matters and American demography who would be an asset to this Court as it considers potential redistricting plans.

"We hope that the new framework established for challenges will not lead to a long process of disqualification motions. We do not wish to derail the Court’s critical work or deprive the Court of the most qualified candidates currently available in the country," they added.