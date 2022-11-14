From 40 countries, 73 people become U.S. citizens in ceremony at Virginia State University

From 40 nations — as peaceful as Finland, troubled as Venezuela, as wealthy as Qatar, impoverished as Bangladesh — the 73 gathered at Virginia State University to become Americans.

And, in the end, one of them, Sidra Budder, probably put it best — asked where she is from, she answered simply:

"I'm from Virginia."

In a nation of immigrants, naturalization events happen regularly, though this one was special: believed to be first held at an HBCU; it was also the first that Gov. Glenn Youngkin attended — and of course, it was special for the 73 new Americans.

"You will remember this day for the rest of your lives," Youngkin said. "I know I will."

Then, he shook hands with each and every new citizen, sharing a few words with each.

"I just wanted to tell him, 'I am an American now,' and how excited I am," said Mabinty Koker, originally from Sierra Leone, in west Africa.

When Mamouko Berete walked to the stage to shake Youngkin's hand and get his certificate of citizenship, his 4-year-old son Khalid and 9-year-old daughter Aminato, in their bright pink and shiny Guinean best stood on their chairs, waving small American flags.

"It's very exciting," Berete said.

And it's taken lots of study since his arrival in the United States, six years ago, he said. You have to pass a test of civics and history before you can take the oath to "support and defend the Constitution" and become an American citizen.

Youngkin worked hard on his speech, too, the night before. Hard, too, because of word from Charlottesville about a deadly shooting spree that took the lives of three people.

"This was an important speech," he said afterward.

In it, he wove a tale — as much for the 300 Vernon Johns Middle School students who came to observe the naturalization ceremony as for the new Americans — all about education and history.

It started with the shipwright and apprentice who built one of the three ships that sailed for Jamestown in 1607.

It took in George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, and the role Virginia played in launching what he said was the only nation in history founded on an idea — those inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Youngkin said his tale of Virginia history showed how central education was — what the shipwright had passed on to the apprentice as they worked on a job that had to be completed if America were to emerge, 170 years later.

But American history shows "Our nation has at times fallen far, far short of fulfilling the American ideal, whether the original sin of slavery or forced segregation or the long delayed female suffrage," he said.

"We are all in need of grace and forgiveness, and so is our country," Youngkin said.

"But this, my friends, is not an indictment, it is a mission."