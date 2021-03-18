From spring to winter: Central Va. could see a touch of snow on Friday in the wake of storms

Thursday evening update

Get ready for a chilly and clearing weekend after Thursday's stormy weather – and possibly a snow sighting.

Rain will be moving out of central Virginia on Friday morning as colder air sweeps in. There may be enough of an overlap for a brief snowfall that could stick to grass, vegetation and elevated surfaces.

Temperatures at ground level would be in the lower 40s or upper 30s, which is why any wintry coating probably wouldn't stick around for long.

That snowflake mix could appear sometime between daybreak and lunchtime, but we should see clearing skies by the afternoon.

Whether or not flakes show up, it will feel more like winter thanks to a blustery wind from the north. Richmond could feel some gusts to about 30 mph. Higher gusts along the lower James River and elsewhere in Tidewater will contribute to coastal flooding at high tides on Friday and Saturday.

Winds will diminish on Saturday but Richmond-area temperatures will feel like we stepped back to late February.