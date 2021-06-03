General Assembly candidate in Richmond convicted of criminal misdemeanors in 2018 and 2019

A General Assembly candidate in Richmond was convicted of misdemeanor crimes in 2018 and 2019, court records show.

Mike Dickinson, 42, a far-right candidate in Tuesday's GOP primary for House District 68, was convicted of misdemeanor larceny in Henrico County in November 2018 and convicted of misdemeanor obtaining money by false pretense in Richmond in 2019, court records show.

Mark Earley Jr., a lawyer and son of former Virginia attorney general Mark Earley, is also running in the GOP primary for the seat. The seat is held by Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, who faces Democratic challenger Kyle Elliott on Tuesday. The seat represents part of the city of Richmond and parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

In the Richmond case, Dickinson paid $10,000 in restitution to a man on Dec. 19, 2019, plus $248 in fines and costs.

Both cases were initially felony charges, and Dickinson pleaded no contest to reduced misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail in the Richmond case, with all time suspended if he remained on good behavior.

Dickinson said the cases stemmed from a vape shop business deal several years earlier that was part of a civil case and then became a criminal case.