General Assembly Dems urge more funds for schools, behavioral health

Virginia's forecasts of long-term budget surpluses mean this year's General Assembly has a chance to catch up with years of under-funding Virginia schools and the state’s behavioral health system General Assembly Democrats say.

That’s more important than the business tax cuts Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants, and it means bigger funding increases than he has proposed, they say.

“The governor wants to cut taxes when the state has not paid its bills for years; when you haven’t paid your bills and you want to cut taxes, somehow that rings hollow,” said state Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, chair of the Senate Democratic caucus, announcing the 2023 platform of Senate and House Democrats.

"We want an economy that works for everybody," said House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth. "Education, a strong economy, these are bipartisan issues."

The platform includes new initiatives, Scott said, including a call for reining in the state's soaring housing costs, tighter oversight of medication costs and a tutoring program to help students make up lost ground due to COVID-19.

"We want to get things done," he said.

For schools, Democrats don’t think Youngkin’s merit-based bonus for teachers addresses their concerns over the level of teachers’ pay in Virginia, especially since details about how the bonus would work – who would get it, how merit is determined and by who – are still unclear, Locke said.

School construction is another major concern.

“We’ve got schools falling down around students,” Locke said.

And Democrats aim to block any efforts by Republicans to, as the platform says, whitewash the way history is taught.

Blocking any Republican push to roll back Virginia’s current abortion laws, which allow for abortions under any circumstances until the end of the second trimester, or within the first 26 weeks of pregnancy, is another priority of the platform.

Democrats will also work on moving an amendment to remove the same-sex marriage ban in the state Constitution.

The platform says Democrats will resist Youngkin’s effort to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as well as efforts to end the state’s electric vehicle sales mandate.

So too, with any effort to roll back the state’s gun control measures, such as the red flag law that allows prosecutors or police to seek emergency court orders to take guns from individuals who present a serious immediate threat to themselves or others.

The platform also calls for closing loopholes that offer a way for criminals and others barred from gun ownership from getting firearms.

“Government does have a role in keeping people safe, in making sure we have clean air to breathe,” Locke said. “But it doesn’t when it comes to telling us what we can do with our bodies and who we can love.”

Democrats will also push for the final two steps conditionally proposed in 2020 legislation to raise the minimum wage, to $13.50 on Jan 1. 2025 and to $15 on Jan. 1, 2026.

The Democratic platform also calls for making an income tax credit for households with income at or below the federal poverty line — $18,310 for a couple, $27,750 for a family of four – fully refundable.

In the past, the $300 credit could only be used to reduce a tax bill, and most low-income Virginians’ tax bills were for less. This year, it’s possible that up to 15% of the credit could be paid directly to taxpayers and the Democrats want to make sure these households get the full $300.

With a Republican governor, General Assembly Republicans are pretty much committed to more or less trying to enact Youngkin’s agenda.

“Broad strokes: Better schools, safer streets, thriving communities,” said Garren Shipley, communications director for Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

So far, most of the legislation in the hopper for the General Assembly’s 2023 session has been filed by relatively new Republican members of the House of Delegates.

Many early bills, like those filed by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, feed off red meat Republican issues – repealing the red flag law and ending the requirement for a permit to carry a concealed handgun as well as repealing a law that bars police from bias-based profiling and declaring that life begins at conception with a repeal of all state law allowing abortions.

Locke thinks a major battleground will be the money committees – she’s on the Senate Finance Committee – and not just because Democrats think funding for schools and behavioral health need boosts beyond what Youngkin proposed.

She’s concerned about a trend of writing in the state budget policy directives that ought to be made in legislation. One problem with this is that the directive disappears when the two years a budget covers are over; the other is that it is tough to argue about one paragraph in a 779-page piece of legislation – there’s no real chance to debate these as a practical matter.

With a Republican-led House of Delegates and a Democratic majority in the state Senate, Locke said she thinks there’s a chance to find common ground on at least some of the platform.

“It will be heavy lift, but I’m hoping that when we try to do things for our constituents, that those are their constituents too,” she said.