George Mason steps up to bat with potential cricket, baseball stadium

George Mason University already welcomes a diverse student population from across the world, but now it's at bat to host a major league team for a sport with a global following - cricket.

The university recently announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Major League Cricket to develop a stadium on its campus in Fairfax County for both cricket - the second most popular sport in the world after soccer - and collegiate baseball.

The fledgling Twenty20 league would offer a condensed, faster paced version of a game that can stretch over five days for a match, with professional teams and potential for collegiate competition.

"In our view, this will be a launch pad for an NCAA sport," said Sameer Mehta, a co-founder of the league and former president of Willow TV, which broadcasts cricket matches to an estimated four million viewers in the United States.

Mehta knows the potential audience - more than 200,000 families in the Washington and Northern Virginia market - most of them first-generation expatriates from countries that were part of the British Commonwealth where cricket is a national passion. The U.S. will co-host the cricket World Cup with the West Indies in 2024.

The Washington-area team, underwritten by Maryland investor and entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, would be one of six that the new league is working to establish across the country to begin play by 2025. Facilities are near completion the Dallas and Raleigh, N.C., areas for play to begin in the middle of next year. The league also is working to establish facilities and franchises in Seattle, Los Angeles and San Jose, Calif.

"We look forward to taking the next steps to fully realize a vision for the first international cricket venue in the northeastern United States," said Govil, chairman and founder of Infinite Computer Solutions and CEO of Zyter, a telehealth technology company, both based in Rockville, Md., in the Washington market.

George Mason "checked all of the boxes" for the league, Mehta said - it's in the center of Virginia's largest locality, Fairfax County, with more than 1 million people, it's home to a diverse study body that includes expatriates from cricket-crazy countries, and it's considering replacing the outdated stadium for its baseball team with a new home on undeveloped land on the west side of its main campus.

The Patriot baseball program considers the idea "a major opportunity to be in a state-of-the art facility" for Atlantic-10 conference play, said Paul Allvin, vice president and chief branding officer at George Mason.

Allvin said the university doesn't know what the facility would cost, how to pay for it or when it would open. "We have no idea how this is going to pencil out, but we're super excited to have this conversation," he said.

The next step is a study that Major League Cricket will undertake over the next three months to design a stadium with modular components to accommodate both baseball and cricket, which isn't played from foul line to foul line, but requires lots of space in the outfield and what baseball calls foul territory.

Otherwise, a 22-foot-long pitch fits neatly behind a baseball pitcher's mound and in center field, Mehta said. The professional cricket season begins in midsummer, generally after collegiate baseball season ends.

"This study with Mason is an important milestone in a new era for Major League Cricket and international matches in the United States, and brings new athletic resources to George Mason University and the region," said Govil, a founding investor in the league.

George Mason President Gregory Washington said, "This opportunity would bring the second-most popular global media sport to the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and base it at a location known for attracting international students and audiences."

"At the same time, this proposed facility would enhance the Mason athletic experience for our student-athletes, alumni network and fan base," Washington said.

Cricket was introduced in the U.S. before baseball became the national pastime after the Civil War, but it currently is played at the recreational and intramural levels, said Mehta, who estimates there are about 60 intramural cricket clubs across the country.

"Some of them are very serious players, who played at a very high level in their own countries before they relocated," he said.

Northern Virginia hosts six cricket academies, each with a few hundred students, but Mehta said the game "does not exist at the college level."

The league hopes to change that.

The Twenty20 version of cricket takes three to three and a half hours to play, unlike the traditional marathon matches, Mehta said. "We feel it's an ideal sport to relaunch in the U.S. right now."

Close 1 of 7 The Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference In September 2018 Virginia Tech Cricket Club's Aditya Garg hits against the Greater Richmond Cricket Club during the semi-final game of the Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference at Holladay Elementary School in Henrico County. The Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference Virginia Tech Cricket Club player waits for his turn with his cricket bat during the Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference semi-final game between Greater Richmond Cricket Club and Virginia Tech Cricket Club at Holladay Elementary School in Henrico on Saturday, September 8, 2018. The Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference The Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference semi-final game is on between Greater Richmond Cricket Club and Virginia Tech Cricket Club at Holladay Elementary School in Henrico on Saturday, September 8, 2018. The Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference In September 2018 Greater Richmond Cricket Club's Abi Bhaskaran bowls to Virginia Tech Cricket Club's Kartik Vaghela during the Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference semi-final game at Holladay Elementary School in Henrico County. The Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference Cricket balls were ready during the Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference semifinal game in Henrico County on Sept. 8. The Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference Greater Richmond Cricket Club players, including Laxmi Shenoy, cheer each other as they play against Virginia Tech Cricket Club during the Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference semi-final game at Holladay Elementary School in Henrico on Saturday, September 8, 2018. The Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference The Mid-Atlantic Cricket Conference semi-final game is on between Greater Richmond Cricket Club and Virginia Tech Cricket Club at Holladay Elementary School in Henrico on Saturday, September 8, 2018.