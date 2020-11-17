Glen Allen fertility physician fathered two children with patient as 'anonymous' sperm donor

Kiken did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but in a response filed by his lawyers last month, Kiken denied any wrongdoing and “admits that Dr. Kiken inserted the sperm of an anonymous, to the plaintiff, donor as requested, which was his own sperm.”

He objected to the use of the phrase “medical rape,” which he said is not a medical or legal term.

Kiken added that in 1979 and 1980, there were no commercially available sperm banks close enough to the place of insemination and that adequate cryogenic freezing and thawing techniques were not well established at the time and chances of conception were low.

“Anonymous donor meant that the patient would not know the donor’s identity, he would be anonymous to her,” and that she consented to be artificially inseminated with anonymous donor sperm, according to Kiken’s response.

According to Richards, she agreed to undergo the artificial insemination she underwent in 1979. Among other things, she said she and her husband were promised that the sperm would come from a sperm bank donor who would never know her identity. The donor would be a medical student or medical intern, roughly 22 to 28 years old, would physically resemble her husband, be in excellent health and share in the Christian faith.