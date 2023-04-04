Youngkin will meet Taiwanese president during Asia trade trip

As tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan rise, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a trade mission later this month.

His visit, which follows General Assembly battles — some he won, some he lost — over Chinese activities in Virginia, also will include stops in Japan and South Korea between April 24 and April 29.

“Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia. In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to our allies but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia and America," Youngkin said.

China, meanwhile, has complained that U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy's plan to meet Tsai during her transit through Los Angeles on her way home from Central America is a provocation.

The meeting would "repeat disastrous past mistakes," China said, since it claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and objects to any indication that American officials accept Taiwanese independence.

Last year's visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparked high-profile Chinese war games around Taiwan, an island off the coast of southern China.

Youngkin's moves last year to pull Virginia out of the running for a Ford Motor Co. battery plant, which he called a front for a company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, sparked sharp criticism from Democratic legislators, who argued that the $3.5 billion facility would have generated 2,500 jobs in a depressed region of the state.

Youngkin argued that such investment posed a national security threat, while administration officials noted that some of the electric vehicle tax credits upon which backers of the deal hoped to capitalize might be uncertain.

During the General Assembly session, legislation Youngkin supported aimed at barring Chinese purchases of farmland — though the legislation referred only to foreign adversaries in general terms — passed the House of Delegates and state Senate.

Youngkin has proposed changes to strike language that would allow land that has already been purchased to remain in the hands of foreign adversaries, as well as language that limits the ban to firms in which foreign adversaries have a 50% stake.

A bill proposed by Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, barring state agencies from dealing with firms controlled by foreign adversaries and barring state employees from using state devices to access TikTok, WeChat or any website developed by ByteDance Ltd. or Tencent Holdings passed the Republican-controlled House on a largely partisan split, but died in the Senate Finance Committee.

A narrower bill, only focused on the use of state devices, passed both bodies, however.

Two prominent Virginia Democrats — Sen. Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, a former CIA case officer and a member of the House Agriculture Committee — also have raised concerns recently about the influence of the Chinese Communist Party on companies investing in the United States, without weighing in on Youngkin's decision to remove the state from consideration for the Ford plant.

Currently, five Taiwanese firms, 133 Japanese companies and 25 South Korean businesses operate in Virginia.