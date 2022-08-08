 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gloucester man wins $1 million in Lottery

Duane McFarland

Duane McFarland is shown in this image released by the Virginia Lottery on Monday. The Gloucester man won $1 million. 

 VIRGINIA LOTTERY

A Gloucester man has won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery.

Duane McFarland matched the first five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life drawing.

The lottery released information about the July 13 win on Monday. 

McFarland is a paramedic and small business owners. The lottery statement said he plans to put his winnings towards his retirement. 

