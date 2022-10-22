Good faces Throneburg in new 5th District that stretches to Richmond suburbs

In a muggy gymnasium at Hampden-Sydney College over the summer, about 2,000 people gathered for a convention to choose Rep. Bob Good as the Republican nominee to continue representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. The district represents over 730,000 people.

Hampden-Sydney is where he will return on Wednesday to face off against his Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg in the pair’s only joint appearance.

Throneburg secured the Democratic nomination, in lieu of a district-wide primary, by default after his opponents dropped out of the race this summer.

Throneburg, an ordained minister and small-business owner, is a first-time political candidate. Good is a former Campbell County supervisor, who is seeking a second term in Congress.

The 5th District has new boundaries since the Virginia Supreme Court approved new maps in 2021. The district still sprawls from the North Carolina border upward, but stops at Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville. It’s also inched closer to Richmond, to include 13,4000 voters in Hanover County, as well as all of Louisa, Goochland and Powhatan counties. The district also has stretched a little further west, to include the city of Lynchburg.

Lynchburg, with 64,000 voters, is the district's second-largest locality behind Albemarle. The city is one of the linchpins Throneburg hopes will be a factor to help him become the first Democrat to win the Republican-leaning district since 2008. The city, previously part of the 6th District, favored Democrats Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in 2020, but it also favored Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, that year.

J. Miles Coleman, an editor with Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center For Politics, said it will be interesting to note how each candidate fares there, considering the city is home to Liberty University.

Good, a Liberty graduate, spent 17 years with CitiFinancial, and later worked as an associate athletic director for development at Liberty.

Good says he is a "born-again Christian" and that his "devotion to his faith is the guiding influence" in his life. Throneburg is an ordained minister, who was lead pastor at Highrock Church in Brookline, Mass. before moving to Charlottesville in 2019.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, Good came to Capitol Square in July and urged lawmakers to abolish abortion and not settle for incremental steps. Good did not mention Gov. Glenn Youngkin by name, but indicated he thinks legislation to ban most abortions at 15 weeks - as Youngkin is proposing - is insufficient because most abortions happen sooner.

"Abortion should not be negotiated," Good said at the time. "It should be eliminated."

Good said in an interview Friday that if it reached the House he would vote for a proposal by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. to enact a national 15-week ban with rare exceptions - as a step to further restrict abortion. But Good reiterated that he doesn't think it would "do much" because most abortions happen sooner.

Throneburg says abortion decisions should be up to the woman and that he would support legislation that would federally protect abortion access again.

Coleman, of Sabato's Crystal Ball, said: “You have to give the 5th District Democrats some credit for trying to, or at least fielding candidates with creative résumés." He noted that Good’s 2020 opponent, Dr. Cameron Webb, was a physician who served as a White House fellow under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Good beat Webb by 5 percentage points.

Throneburg said that he grew up in a rural and Republican area in northern Illinois and considered himself to be Republican for some of his adult life. Though he now feels more aligned with the Democratic Party, he hopes that his understanding of the other side of the aisle will be helpful in connecting with his constituents if elected.

Throneburg and his wife, Minhee, run Nooks & Crannies, which they describe as an "eco-friendly" home cleaning business. They have two daughters. Good and his wife, Tracey, have three grown children.

Other factors Throneburg is hoping will lead to victory include addressing climate change as his top priority in Congress and Virginia's new allowance for same-day voter registration, which he hopes will help him attract young college-age voters who are engaging in democracy for the first time.

“We're working really hard to drive out the vote for people who have a lot of stake,” Throneburg said. “We believe that that women and young people have a lot of stake in this election vote because of Roe and because of climate change.”

Throneburg has called environmental protection one of his biggest priorities. He’s also focused on more localized issues for the district like support for rural broadband expansion, along with support for farmers and small businesses.

Republican margins of victory in the district would be larger on the new boundaries adopted in 2021 than in the old configuration, but in either configuration the GOP advantage in the district has started to drop in recent years, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections.

However, Coleman said that the district still has enough of an edge for Republicans that Good may likely be re-elected.

“It's a tough district for Democrats,” Coleman said. “I think there could be a Democratic wave here in the next decade, but for now I suspect Good will get his second term.”

Good said he is proud of having sponsored 35 bills as a freshman representative. However, none of them have become law. But he has co-sponsored over 300 bills with his colleagues and five of those — sponsored by Democrats — became law.

Good attributes that to the lack of Republican control in Congress right now.

“Obviously, [Speaker Nancy Pelosi] has not been eager to pass bills that I have sponsored because we have a very disparate vision for the country,” Good said. “And that's obviously on full display in Congress like I would argue, never before in the history of our country.”

The division is a sentiment Good has also communicated to constituents. Though he has worked with Democrats on some bills, he is proud to be ranked as one of the least bipartisan members of congress.

“I’m not in Washington to work with the Democrats. I am there to defeat the Democrats!” he shouted excitedly on May 21 in the Hampden-Sydney gym where he was met with loud applause.

Good was first elected in 2020, after he ousted Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman in a drive-through convention. Good announced his campaign shortly after Riggleman officiated a same-sex wedding for two men who had volunteered for his 2018 campaign.

One of Good’s first acts in Congress - on Jan. 6, 2021 - was to vote against the certification of Biden’s victory. The vote came hours after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent attack following a “Stop the Steal” rally.

Riggleman went on to serve as an adviser to the congressional committee that is investigating the attack on the Capitol.

Since joining Congress, Good has consistently been outspoken against spending proposals by the Biden administration. His Nickel Plan Act would have required the federal government to reduce its budget by 5 cents for each dollar it spends annually.

“I don't really prefer the across-the-board cuts like that, but that would be better than what we're doing,” he said.

Good would rather the federal government focus its spending on building the wall along the U.S. and Mexico border that was a hallmark of the Trump administration. Good has said that Biden deserves to be impeached for failing to secure the border.

Gas prices surged over the summer in Virginia and inflation continues to be an issue. In Virginia the price of a regular gallon of gas peaked June 14 at $4.867 per gallon, according to AAA. The current average of $3.531 per gallon is up from an average of $3.830 per gallon a month ago.

“It’s sort of unfortunate for Democrats that gas prices seem to be going back up,” Coleman said.

Good said America should source its gas domestically and is critical of the Biden administration’s investments in “unreliable” energy sources like wind and solar, along with incentives for electric vehicles.

“The war on fossil fuels is a big part of it," he said. "Then, secondly, what we can do is go back to the Trump energy policies, which made us energy independent."

Throneburg says he has other solutions on his mind. He said legislation to support small businesses along with raising the minimum wage could help.

“We kind of have to work hard to make sure that people have economic opportunity — growing jobs, growing businesses raising wages, so people have money to keep up,” Throneburg said. “I think it's a two-pronged solution.”

The two men will continue to outline their ideas Wednesday night at the forum in Farmville and the event will be live-streamed on WSET.