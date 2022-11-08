Good tops Throneburg to win second term in 5th District

Republican incumbent Rep. Bob Good staved off Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg on Tuesday to win a second term representing Virginia’s 5th District in Congress.

With all precincts reporting, Good had about 61.4% of the vote to about 38.4% for Throneburg.

Good campaigned as a fiscal conservative and vowed to continue his efforts to cut federal spending. He is also proud to be considered one of the least bipartisan members of Congress.

“I’m not in Congress to work with the Democrats, I’m there to defeat the Democrats!” he said enthusiastically to a crowd when he was chosen as the Republican nominee in a convention this past May.

In a statement on election night, Good called representing the district one of the “greatest privileges” of his life and said he is grateful for continued support of his voters.

“I am committed to continuing to fight for you in Washington and I pledge to work relentlessly to secure the border, balance the budget, put parents and children first in education, restore our constitutional freedoms and hold the Biden administration accountable,” Good said.

Referring to voters he met during the campaign, Throneburg said: “I will not forget the many residents of the Fifth District I met during this race: the good, hardworking people who simply want a better, fairer, more just world for their families and their communities.

“I will pray for Bob Good, and pray that he can rise to the challenge of being a representative who helps those people build the world they seek.”

Good’s win secured the somewhat reliably Republican seat in Congress in an election year where Republicans across the nation worked to flip seats and gain a majority in the House of Representatives.

The 5th District stretches from Charlottesville and Albemarle County south to Halifax on the North Carolina border and contains all or part of 24 cities and counties.

Following redistricting, in which the state Supreme Court redrew the boundaries of Virginia’s congressional districts, the 5th District has inched closer to Richmond. It now includes about 13,400 voters in western Hanover County as well as all of Louisa, Powhatan and Goochland counties.

The district’s areas with the highest concentration of votes are Albemarle, Pittsylvania and Campbell counties, along with the city of Lynchburg.

Good, a former Campbell County supervisor, worked as an associate athletic director for development at Liberty University. Throneburg is an ordained minister who was lead pastor at a church in Massachusetts before moving to Charlottesville in 2019.

A first-time candidate, Throneburg had hoped to become the first Democrat elected in the district since 2008. Though a Democrat, Throneburg said he grew up in a rural and Republican area of Illinois where he considered himself a Republican for some of his adult life. With sharp partisanship on national issues, he hoped his bipartisan approach to legislating and experience as a minister would help him connect with voters.