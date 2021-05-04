GOP convention results could come as late as May 13; count features couriers, ballroom, off-duty cops.

In each round, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated, and each delegate's vote for that candidate will be doled out to their next pick, until any one candidate has more than 50% of the vote.

Further complicating matters is that the state GOP will weigh each vote differently according to the locality from which it came. The weight of each vote will be determined by the number of delegates that ultimately show up to vote, matched against the turnout of their locality in the 2020 election.

Anderson said counting will start with the attorney general's race, followed by the contests for lieutenant governor and governor.

"This is politics, so don’t be surprised if that changes," Anderson said.

The counting process will be livestreamed on the party's website and the party says voters will be able to watch the results as they unfold.

"It'll be self-evident where the races are going. People will be able to see in real time when we realize who is our nominee for attorney general - anybody watching the livestream will know," Anderson said.

Anderson said he hopes to announce the results of the gubernatorial nomination contest on Tuesday, though it could stretch to later in the week.