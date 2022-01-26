GOP senator says Youngkin is ready to sign bill to ban Dominion Energy campaign donations

A Republican state senator says the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin notified him that the new governor will sign a bill to end campaign donations from regulated electric monopoly Dominion Energy should the legislation reach his desk.
“I can confirm that it was relayed to me by the governor’s office that he will sign those bills that Chap and I have and he supports them," said Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, regarding legislation he and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, are carrying. Stuart's bill would bar contributions to candidates by "any public utility."
Asked if he had been notified that the governor would sign his bill, Petersen said, "That's the buzz I'm hearing."
Petersen last week called on Youngkin to support the bipartisan effort to scale down the political influence of Virginia's largest electric utility, which for years has been a top donor to state lawmakers who have then written utility-friendly laws that led to hundreds of millions of excess profits for the company, paid for by customers.
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, is carrying legislation in the House.
Youngkin, through a spokeswoman, declined to comment on Wednesday.
Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani has said of the bills: “Campaign finance laws should apply to all equally.”
Dominion Energy had close allies in Democratic former Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam.
But Stuart said more lawmakers are scrutinizing Dominion following the utility's $250,000 in contributions to a secretive federal political action committee last fall that funded attacks on Youngkin designed to make conservative voters in rural areas believe he wasn't supportive of the Second Amendment. The ads were meant to undercut Youngkin with his Republican base by painting him as weak on the Second Amendment.
In addition to money from Dominion's company PAC, the federal PAC that attacked Youngkin received personal donations from Dominion Energy CEO Bob Blue, President Ed Baine, general counsel Carlos Brown, and Bill Murray, the utility’s head lobbyist.
Stuart said a growing number of lawmakers want to curb Dominion's influence, "especially given the surreptitious activity … there were certainly four high executives which gave to that PAC.”
Blue said last year that the company didn't properly vet the federal PAC's activities before donating.
Said Stuart: “I think people question, you know, did you really not know what you were doing?”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
