GOP senator says Youngkin is ready to sign bill to ban Dominion Energy campaign donations

A Republican state senator says the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin notified him that the new governor will sign a bill to end campaign donations from regulated electric monopoly Dominion Energy should the legislation reach his desk.

“I can confirm that it was relayed to me by the governor’s office that he will sign those bills that Chap and I have and he supports them," said Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, regarding legislation he and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, are carrying. Stuart's bill would bar contributions to candidates by "any public utility."

Asked if he had been notified that the governor would sign his bill, Petersen said, "That's the buzz I'm hearing."