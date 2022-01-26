GOP senator says Youngkin would sign bill to ban Dominion Energy campaign donations

A Republican state senator says the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin notified him that the new governor will sign a bill to end campaign donations from regulated electric monopoly Dominion Energy should the legislation reach his desk.
“I can confirm that it was relayed to me by the governor’s office that he will sign those bills that Chap and I have and he supports them," said Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, regarding legislation he and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, are carrying. Stuart's bill would bar contributions to candidates by "any public utility."
Asked if he had been notified that the governor would sign his bill if it clears the assembly, Petersen said, "That's the buzz I'm hearing."
Petersen last week called on Youngkin to support the bipartisan effort to scale down the political influence of Virginia's largest electric utility, which for years has been a top donor to state lawmakers who have then written utility-friendly laws that led to hundreds of millions of dollars in excess profits for the company, paid for by customers.
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, is carrying legislation in the House.
Youngkin, through a spokeswoman, declined to comment on Wednesday.
Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani has said of the bills: “Campaign finance laws should apply to all equally.” Dominion declined to make CEO Bob Blue or another executive available for an interview Wednesday.
Dominion Energy had close allies in Democratic former Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam.
But Stuart said more lawmakers are scrutinizing Dominion following the utility's $250,000 in contributions to a secretive federal political action committee last fall that funded attacks on Youngkin designed to make conservative voters in rural areas believe he wasn't supportive of the Second Amendment. The ads were meant to undercut Youngkin with his Republican base by painting him as weak on the Second Amendment.
In addition to money from Dominion's company PAC, the federal PAC that attacked Youngkin received personal donations from Blue, President Ed Baine, general counsel Carlos Brown, and Bill Murray, the utility’s head lobbyist.
Stuart said a growing number of lawmakers want to curb Dominion's influence, "especially given the surreptitious activity … there were certainly four high executives which gave to that PAC.”
Blue said last year that the company didn't properly vet the federal PAC's activities before donating.
Said Stuart: “I think people question, you know, did you really not know what you were doing?”
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said his Republican caucus hadn't yet discussed the legislation as a group. House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, - one of Dominion Energy's closest legislative allies - declined to comment on his position on the bill.
The move to scale back Dominion Energy campaign contributions gained steam after a Democratic activist, Josh Stanfield, started a pledge in 2017 asking candidates and elected officials not to take money from the utility or another regulated utility, Appalachian Power Company.
A group called Clean Virginia in 2018 began providing campaign money to candidates who wouldn't accept those utility donations. That group is bankrolled by wealthy hedge fund manager Michael Bills.
Dominion Energy successfully engineered major pieces of utility legislation through the General Assembly in 2015 and 2018. Even as a growing number of Democrats distanced themselves from the utility, Dominion still helped re-write a major law in 2020 during Democratic control of the General Assembly, the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which transitions the state away from fossil fuel electricity generation to help the environment.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch and ProPublica reported in 2020 on how Dominion Energy utilized its lobbying influence to make major gains for its bottom line within the legislation, and although lawmakers had initially said it would lower electricity costs, state regulators said the final product will significantly increase customer bills.
"There's nothing more expensive than allowing Dominion to control all decisions around the green economy," said Ron Cerniglia, director of strategic alliances at NRG Energy, which operates across the country and supplies renewable electricity in Virginia.
But while the opposition to Dominion's influence has been bipartisan, Virginia's legislators have resisted any effort to limit the money lawmakers can receive and there's bipartisan opposition to the bills as well.
Asked what he thought about the chances Youngkin would get to sign a bill, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, simply said, "It isn't going to get to him."
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson