Governor to meet with relatives and activists seeking posthumous pardon for Martinsville Seven

Descendants of seven Black men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman in Martinsville are scheduled to meet with Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday to discuss a posthumous pardon.

Activists first made the unusual request to Northam last year. Earlier this month the Martinsville City Council passed a resolution asking him to grant posthumous reprieves to the men, known as the "Martinsville Seven," and commute their death sentences.

The meeting is set for 10 a.m. to be followed by a press conference by the family members at the Bell Tower on Capitol Square at noon, said Liz Ryan, one of the organizers. A spokesperson for Northam did not immediately respond Wednesday for comment.

Rudy McCollum, a lawyer and former mayor of Richmond and the nephew of one of the executed men and great nephew of another, said he plans to attend. "The best possible outcome would be that the governor posthumously pardons the men themselves and apologizes on behalf of the Commonwealth to their families," he said.

Capital punishment was abolished in Virginia in March in part because of racial disparity in its use. From 1908, when Virginia began using the electric chair and keeping execution records in a central location, to 1951, state records show that all 45 prisoners executed for rape in Virginia were Black men.