Governor's deputy says state IG report was biased; suggests funding for outside probe of parole board

“We went into that meeting [with OSIG] thinking that there was bias and that there was lack of objectivity," Mercer said. "We left that meeting knowing there was bias and a lack of objectivity in that report.”

Northam is now talking with legislators and the attorney general's office about possible funding for an investigation by outside counsel, Mercer said.

“We have leaks starting last summer including by members of the General Assembly that violate the same code sections that the OSIG’s report deals with. So we want that investigation to run the gamut."

He also questioned why the OSIG investigator would chose Timothy Anderson to represent her in her lawsuit. Anderson is a Republican candidate for delegate who has sued Northam, the House speaker, the clerks of the House and Senate and other Democratic lawmakers, Mercer said.

“Of all of the thousands and thousands of lawyers one might retain on this very, very serious issue, to retain an overtly political stakeholder is disappointing," he said. "We need serious people to look into this and we need a serious outside investigation.”

Anderson later sent an email to reporters that said: “To be condemned by Clark Mercer at the Governor’s Covid briefing must mean we are doing something right.”