Governor's deputy says state IG report was biased; suggests funding for outside probe of parole board

Gov. Ralph Northam's chief of staff said Tuesday that a state watchdog report that found wrongdoing at the Virginia Parole Board was biased and that the governor is talking to lawmakers about state funding for an independent investigation of controversies surrounding the board.
Clark Mercer's comments came at a news conference the day after an investigator at the Office of the State Inspector General filed a whistleblower lawsuit against her boss, alleging the governor's staff intimidated the agency after critical findings related to the parole board, whose five members are appointed by the governor.
The parole board considers discretionary parole for inmates in prison who committed felonies before parole was abolished in 1995 and does so in a secret process largely exempt from public records law.
The board came under scrutiny last year after allegations of wrongdoing surfaced in its process for granting parole to Vincent Martin, who was released on parole last year following his 1980 jury conviction and life sentence in the killing of a Richmond patrol officer.
The Office of the State Inspector General issued a report finding violations of law and policy by the board and its former chair, Adrianne Bennett, in Martin's release. Tonya Chapman, the current chairwoman, disputed many of the findings in a response.
Last month, news outlets obtained an OSIG draft report related to Martin's case that was more extensive than the official report that had been released and contained previously undisclosed allegations.
Additional OSIG reports related to investigations of parole board decisions in cases involving the release of seven other convicted killers were released to news outlets more recently. Those reports substantiated a variety of allegations that the board and its former chair violated the law and its own policy and procedures.
Some lawmakers and the governor called for an investigation, while Michael Westfall, the state inspector general, asked State Police to open a criminal investigation to find out if any state employees leaked records. Then on Monday, an investigator with OSIG who had been suspended filed a lawsuit saying she had released records to lawmakers, and asked a judge for whistleblower protection.
Mercer said Tuesday that the public needs answers because of "a lot of unsubstantiated accusations being bandied about and a lot of politics being played."
He said that while he meets regularly with Westfall, who reports to Mercer, that the governor's office called in OSIG's staff for a meeting last year after seeing the findings in the OSIG investigation relating to Martin. Brian Moran, the state's secretary of public safety and homeland security, was "highly critical" of the OSIG report at that time and found it biased, Mercer said, saying it omitted relevant code sections, relied on the wrong ones, and included biased information about Martin's record that wasn't germane to the process issues OSIG investigated.
“We went into that meeting [with OSIG] thinking that there was bias and that there was lack of objectivity," Mercer said. "We left that meeting knowing there was bias and a lack of objectivity in that report.”
Northam is now talking with legislators and the attorney general's office about possible funding for an investigation by outside counsel, Mercer said.
“We have leaks starting last summer including by members of the General Assembly that violate the same code sections that the OSIG’s report deals with. So we want that investigation to run the gamut."
He also questioned why the OSIG investigator would chose Timothy Anderson to represent her in her lawsuit. Anderson is a Republican candidate for delegate who has sued Northam, the House speaker, the clerks of the House and Senate and other Democratic lawmakers, Mercer said.
“Of all of the thousands and thousands of lawyers one might retain on this very, very serious issue, to retain an overtly political stakeholder is disappointing," he said. "We need serious people to look into this and we need a serious outside investigation.”
Anderson later sent an email to reporters that said: “To be condemned by Clark Mercer at the Governor’s Covid briefing must mean we are doing something right.”
The lawsuit says the OSIG investigator has cooperated with a federal law enforcement agency.
Representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Virginia's Eastern District did not respond to a request for comment.
