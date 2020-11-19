$1.5 trillion stimulus needed to keep economy, states afloat, Moody's analyst tells Va. Senate officials

Those changes, primarily aimed at loosening potential tax restrictions on businesses during the pandemic, could cost Virginia more than $700 million in income tax revenue from business and individual taxpayers this year and next. That depends on whether the General Assembly and governor fully conform state tax laws to the new federal rules during the legislative session that will begin Jan. 13.

"Decisions about tax conformity are going to be difficult because of the large costs," Senate Finance Director April Kees told the committee.

Those decisions also will depend on how the Internal Revenue Service treats potentially forgivable loans to businesses under the Payroll Protection Program that was part of the CARES Act, said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City. "I think the elephant in the room is the PPP, and whether or not those loans are going to be forgivable or taxed."

The finance committee also will face pressure for new spending. The staff estimates $788 million in mandatory or high-priority spending items, including money to help the Virginia Department of Health carry out emergency vaccinations and continue to trace COVID-19 cases. These items also include additional compensation for state employees, teachers and other public employees that was approved and then cut from the budget because of the projected shortfall.