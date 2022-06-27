10 years ago, UVA fired and rehired its president, fearing a crisis that never materialized

Teresa Sullivan and a small group of high-level employees at the University of Virginia gathered on a pavilion balcony overlooking the Lawn 10 years ago to discuss the tectonic decision made that day. Sullivan, president of UVA, had been pushed out of her job by the board of visitors.

In the days that followed, the university community came to Sullivan’s defense. Thousands signed a petition to reinstate her. Deans, the faculty senate and the provost took her side, claiming the board didn’t understand how higher education should function. Outsiders questioned the lack of transparency in the sudden firing, conducted without a vote. Support for her firing eroded.

Gov. Bob McDonnell demanded a final decision — choose a path forward or he would demand the resignation of the entire board.

On June 26, 2012, 16 days after her removal, the board gathered in the Rotunda and reinstated Sullivan. It was two weeks of negative press for UVA and one of its largest sources of turmoil in a generation.

And it was largely based on the fear of a crisis that never materialized.

Helen Dragas, the rector, or head of the board of visitors, claimed Sullivan was unprepared for the inflection point awaiting UVA. She asserted that its long-term financial health, the role of technology and the type of classes the school offered required major adjustment.

Sullivan, who dubbed herself an “incrementalist,” was unwilling to deliver the speedy and major changes Dragas deemed necessary.

Ten years later, there have been substantive changes — the price of tuition has ballooned, enrollment has grown, and the machinations of UVA’s accounting system have been altered.

But a monumental shift hasn’t occurred. Online education never came to dominate the curriculum, despite the pandemic forcing the university’s hand for more than a year. The Classics and other liberal arts fields of study remain popular. The university’s financial health remains strong, and UVA is more popular than ever — this year it received a record 50,000 applications.

“The fears of an existential crisis that were reported in some quarters did not materialize,” Sullivan, who remains at the university as a sociology professor, said Friday in an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “UVA was, and is, strongly positioned to withstand many shocks to higher education.”

***

In 2012, the shocks to higher education were obvious. The recession of 2008 had caused lower tax revenue, leading universities to cut back. Faculty salaries were lagging, and state funding was drying up — in 23 years preceding Sullivan’s ousting, the state’s contribution to UVA’s budget shrank from 26% to 6%. A $3 billion capital campaign came up $400 million short.

“The higher education bubble is bursting,” wrote Anne Neal, president of the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, at the time.

At the board’s behest, UVA hired an independent firm, Art & Science Group LLC, to assess the university’s big-picture performance. The firm described a “broken business plan” in which revenue sources became stressed, better-funded private colleges were challenging public schools for faculty, and technological innovations might have been leading to a revolution in how education was delivered.

The school needed significant change, the firm determined, and it had to rethink the content of an undergraduate education.

UVA needed to develop online classes and monetize them, some board members believed. Stanford and Harvard had made inroads on virtual learning, and massive open online courses — classes in which anyone could enroll — were gaining popularity.

It wasn’t that Sullivan was against change — she later remodeled the university’s finances, giving deans incentives for meeting revenue goals and saving costs. But she wasn’t changing as quickly or as meaningfully as desired by Dragas, a Virginia Beach real estate developer and president of the Dragas Companies.

So on a Friday in June, a month after the semester had ended and most students had gone home, Dragas and vice rector Mark Kington visited Sullivan in her office in Madison Hall. A few high-powered donors were on their side, and Dragas claimed she had enough votes on the board to fire the president.

Dragas handed Sullivan a separation agreement and gave her 24 hours to sign. Sullivan agreed and, two days later, Dragas announced the president had resigned, calling the decision mutual. UVA needed a leader capable of creating a strategic plan to “re-elevate the university to its highest potential,” Dragas said that day.

***

In terms of finances, the university seems to be reaching its potential. Its endowment surged 50% in 2020 and 2021 and was valued last year at $14.5 billion. The school is flush with applicants, new buildings continue to go up, and it continues to receive multimillion-dollar donations.

There was never a point in which UVA couldn’t meet its financial needs, said Vincent Mastracco Jr., a board member at the time. The endowment enjoyed “meteoric” growth, and the board had little reason to pull out funds.

Mastracco said he didn’t know of the plot to remove Sullivan until it became public. Sullivan’s ousting was never discussed in a board meeting — Dragas instead communicated in one-on-one conversations, avoiding the legal requirement of an official meeting.

“It was a very unfortunate blip to which those of us who were there had to take responsibility,” Mastracco said last week. “And I certainly took the responsibility publicly of saying there was a major mistake that was made perhaps on information that wasn’t fully understood.”

In academics, much of the model remains the same. Members of the board reportedly wanted Sullivan to cut programs that were underperforming, such as classics and German. They wanted UVA to focus more on science, technology, engineering and math. Today, classics remains, and liberal arts programs have sustained their popularity. About one in three degrees conferred are in STEM and health, roughly the same as a decade ago.

Another change that never occurred was the advent of massive open online classes. Elite schools like Harvard and Stanford were beginning to offer not-for-credit courses open to the general public.

“They were huge television shows for the public,” said Siva Vaidhyanathan, director of UVA’s center for media. And, ultimately, they were “a spectacular failure.” Those schools have since scaled back their efforts.

UVA partnered with Coursera, a company that provides massive online courses and, after politics professor Larry Sabato wrote a book about the life and death of President John F. Kennedy, Sabato taught one. It was popular, but teaching a huge number of students online meant a lower quality of education.

“For a while, people were saying ‘this is the future,’” Sabato said. “After I did one, I knew it wasn’t the future.”

Online classes still haven’t become the norm at UVA, despite the pandemic forcing the university to go online for three semesters at the beginning of the pandemic. Teachers and students held discussions over videoconferences, and professors recorded lectures as podcasts. Sullivan called it an “unplanned experiment.”

But they didn’t stick once social distancing measures were relaxed. Students preferred seeing their professors and classmates in person, and most classes returned to the classroom.

Some schools, such as Liberty University and Arizona State University, have attracted 100,000 students by offering online curricula. But other colleges aren’t as interested, deciding their on-campus experience is part of the product.

The University of Richmond returned completely to in-person learning last year. Virginia Commonwealth University is slowly adding online courses, but professors have to be thoughtful about it, a vice president said recently. You can’t just throw a lecture on Zoom. At UVA, where freshmen are required to live on campus, the four-year residential experience is alive and well.

In ranking, UVA remains entrenched near the top. In the past 10 years, it has slipped slightly in the public school ranking by U.S. News & World Report, from No. 2 to No. 4. While rankings are far from definitive statements about a university’s quality, they remain hugely influential to college administrators.

Another ranking that matters very much to UVA: The Princeton Review named UVA the No. 1 school for financial aid.

***

The price of tuition, meanwhile, keeps going up. In higher education, there’s no such thing as a tuition decrease. Each year, it either goes up or stays the same.

At UVA, tuition has risen 45% in the past decade, well beyond the rise of inflation and wages. The cost for an in-state undergraduate was roughly $30,000 last year. UVA plans to raise tuition 3.7% this year, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to intervene.

To keep UVA accessible to middle- and lower-income students, UVA pledges to meet the need of every student via scholarships, work-study and loans. Essentially, the wealthy families pay for the low-income ones.

But students with great need make up just a slice of the school’s population. At UVA, 14% of students are eligible for low-income Pell grants, a smaller share than most state colleges. But UVA tends to compare itself to Ivy League schools, which are more than twice as expensive as the in-state rate.

“For Virginians, UVA remains a tremendous deal,” Vaidhyanathan said.

Because many UVA students come from wealthier families, fewer borrow money to pay for their education. But among those who do borrow, the average debt is $26,000 among recent graduates. Such issues as debt and a lack of socioeconomic diversity among students “continue to bedevil UVA,” Dragas said last week in an email to The Times-Dispatch.

“I simply don’t buy the premise that tuition has to go up every year,” Dragas said in 2013. “I don’t want us to concede to the ‘raise tuition vs. fall behind’ myth until we’ve looked much more rigorously at all other options.”

A phrase Dragas emphasized in the past was “affordable excellence.” In the past decade, it’s clear UVA has maintained its excellence. Whether it’s affordable depends on whom you ask.

UVA also grew revenue by growing enrollment. The student population has increased 9% in the past decade to 26,000. Sullivan frowned on enrollment growth a decade ago, saying there is huge value in UVA’s relatively small size. Elite institutions have generally resisted growing their student populations, deciding exclusivity is a component of their elite status.

The school’s growth, Sullivan said last week, was slow enough to allow UVA to hire instructors and staff to support the new students and hasn’t dented its reputation.

Its stellar reputation is why UVA is prospering while other colleges are losing students. Enrollment is down nationwide, and Radford University and Longwood University have seen drops in excess of 20% in the past four years. Community colleges, which largely serve low-income students, have lost a quarter of their student populations in the past decade.

Statewide, student debt remains high, and state funding remains low compared with other states. A recession could push state contributions lower, jacking up tuition further.

But by and large, UVA believes it is immune to many market forces. In higher education, some colleges get a cold, and some get pneumonia, Sabato said. “UVA will almost always only get a cold.”

***

Inside the Rotunda on June 26, 2012, the board — except for Kington, who resigned during the fracas — unanimously voted to reinstate Sullivan. Sullivan exited the building, where a crowd of more than 1,000 supporters had gathered. She told the students, faculty and alumni that the board’s change of heart was a sign of strength and deliberation.

Days later, McDonnell reappointed Dragas to the board, where she stayed another four years. In interviews at the time, she said the board had done the right thing the wrong way. She offered a similar sentiment last week.

“It is good governance for any organization of such significance and large public investment to follow a disciplined process for assessing its strengths and weaknesses, potential internal and external risks and its capacity to address them should they materialize or intensify,” Dragas said. “The board’s actions in 2012 were driven by the administration’s steadfast refusal to create a long-overdue strategic plan.”

After her reinstatement, Sullivan developed a blueprint for UVA’s future, including the new financial model that motivates deans to consider their own schools’ finances.

Ten years later, Vaidhyanathan and Sabato claimed victory for Sullivan, saying time has proved her right. They criticized Dragas for trying to run a university like a business, instead of in the deliberate and incremental way a college should operate.

Dragas has responded by saying the university has put rankings ahead of Virginians and that universities run themselves as “private academic playgrounds.” Near the end of her tenure, the board learned UVA had a $2.3 billion pot of reserves, surpluses and earnings sitting untouched. Dragas called it a slush fund — money that could have been used to lower the cost of tuition.

Sullivan stepped down from the presidency in 2018 and eventually returned to teaching at UVA. This past spring, she taught “Introduction to Demography,” her field of expertise.

Her style of leadership was much different than that of her predecessor, John Casteen, one former board member said. The previous president was a top-down, hands-on kind of leader. Sullivan, on the other hand, let a thousand flowers bloom, and that may have led to friction with the board.

But her style welcomed the voices of others, and maybe that’s why faculty so ardently rallied behind her, and why ultimately she was saved.