12 major party candidates to seek nominations for governor - seven Republicans and five Democrats

All five Democratic hopefuls for governor filed signatures: Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe; and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.

(In December, Princess Blanding, the sister of Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by Richmond police in May 2018, announced a third-party bid for governor.)

Larry Sabato, head of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, who has followed state politics for 50 years, said such large fields for governor and lieutenant governor are unprecedented in modern times.

He said that unlike the 40 years in which Harry F. Byrd Sr.'s conservative Democratic "machine" controlled state politics from the mid-1920s to the mid 1960s, "there are no more party bosses anymore" on either side who can force candidates to wait their turn.

He said candidates in both parties likely see 2021 as their chance to win. Democrats are riding a suburban-fueled winning streak in statewide offices dating to 2009. Conversely, he said, Republicans in the post-Trump era, out of the governor's office for two terms, are eager to reclaim power.

Here are the other candidates who filed for the nomination contests.