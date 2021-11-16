$13.6 billion - House budget officials see unprecedented new budget revenues, opportunities

"We're probably not all going to initially be on the same page," Knight said.

While the potential revenue increase is huge, so are the possible risks, not the least of which is a possible resurgence of COVID-19 over the winter.

The revenue outlook also depends on inflation and ongoing disruptions in market supply chains, the pandemic's effect on changes in the work place and education, and a mismatch in the labor market.

"The people who are looking for work and the jobs that are out there don't fit together," Oman said.

Record reserves

House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said Virginia will emerge from the pandemic "as a national leader in financial stewardship," with a record $3.3 billion in financial reserves by mid-2023 - three times what they were when Democrats took over the House two years ago.

But Torian said state policymakers still must proceed with caution.

"We have operated relatively conservatively in spending because we know we have to prepare for the unseen," he said in an interview on Tuesday.