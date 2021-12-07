2 men convicted of hijacking tractor-trailer at gunpoint

ALEXANDRIA — A federal jury has convicted two New York City men on multiple charges after they hijacked an 18-wheeler at a Virginia truck stop, a prosecutor said.

Stephen Pierre Paul, 30 and Wayne Ricardo Taylor, 26, were convicted of carjacking, armed robbery and possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, according to Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The verdict was returned last week and announced on Monday.

Court records and evidence show Pierre Paul, Taylor and co-conspirators went to a truck stop on April 1 and hijacked an 18-wheel commercial tractor-trailer, abducted the truck driver at gunpoint and forced him into their van.

The van and hijacked commercial truck were stopped at a roadblock on eastbound Interstate 66 at 5:15 a.m. in Fairfax County. The victim truck driver was rescued, and the defendants were arrested, according to a news release.

Pierre-Paul and Taylor each face up to life in prison when they are sentenced on March 11, the news release said.