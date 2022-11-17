2 more guns found at suspected UVa shooter's home, police say

Authorities found a rifle and handgun in the residence of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is suspected of shooting and killing three University of Virginia students and wounding two others Sunday night on campus, police said Thursday. Their discovery came as the result of a search warrant at Jones's Charlottesville home.

An additional handgun was found near the scene of the shooting, and no other weapons were discovered inside the bus where the shooting occurred. The details released by authorities fill in some of the gaps regarding how many firearms Jones owned at the time of the shooting.

Three football players died — Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. Two others were wounded, Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Hollins was treated for life-threatening injuries and upgraded to fair condition. Morgan sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Colonial Heights store that sold accused UVa shooter guns has history with ATF, records show “The employees did not have any doubts about selling the firearms to Mr. Jones or they would not have allowed the sale to be completed and firearms transferred,” the store's manager told The Times-Dispatch.

Jones, who turned 23 Thursday, legally purchased two guns this year from Dance's Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights, the store's owner said, a Ruger AR-556 rifle and a Glock 45 9mm pistol with an additional magazine. It's unclear if the Glock was gun used in the crime.

Police confirmed various media reports that Jones had traveled with 21 other students and professor Theresa M. Davis on Sunday via chartered bus to Washington to watch a play at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. After the production, the group at dinner in Washington before returning to campus at about 10:15 p.m.

When the bus had stopped at Culbreth Garage, and students began to stand up, Jones revealed a firearm and started shooting, police said. As he exited the bus, he fired more shots and fled on foot.

In his black Dodge Durango, he drove roughly 80 miles east to eastern Henrico County, police said. Around 11 a.m. Monday, police saw his car and initiated a traffic stop in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street. They said they apprehended him without incident.

Police haven't said where Jones went in the more than 12 hours he was sought. And officials aren't saying what caused Jones to open fire.

"At this stage of the investigation, state police is not in a position to comment on Jones' motives behind the shootings," said Corinne Geller, spokesperson for Virginia State Police.

Relatives of Jones told media outlets that he was bullied at school. Ryan Lynch, a UVA student who was on the bus, heard Jones comment to Davis, "You guys are always messing with me." But that comment didn't make sense to Lynch, because she hadn't seen Jones interact with the victims most of the day.

Chandler, 20, a sophomore from Huntersville, N.C., and Perry, 22, a senior from Miami, died at the scene. The Albemarle County commonwealth's attorney said earlier this week that Chandler was shot in his sleep. Davis, 20, a junior from Dorchester, S.C., was transported to UVa Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Their remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Jones appeared via video link at a hearing Wednesday and is being held without bond. He faces three counts of second-degree murder, two of malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony.

UVa will conduct an external review — led by Attorney General Jason Miyares — of its investigation of Jones, in which the school never referred his case to the judiciary committee. It's unclear why. Miyares will lead the review at the request of UVA and its board.

While UVa attempted to speak with Jones, he refused to cooperate with the investigation, school spokesperson Brian Coy said.

"We are inviting an external review with respect to the university's interactions with the suspect and whether we did all we could to prevent or avoid this tragedy," UVa President Jim Ryan said. "This will likely take a while, but we will share and act upon what we ultimately learn."

A memorial service will occur Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in place of the football game, which UVa canceled Wednesday. The memorial service is scheduled to be carried live on the ACC Network.

The event is open to all visitors and will be live streamed. The university has offered support and counseling to students, many of whom were forced to shelter in place for 12 hours while the gunman was at large. Additional help was offered to the students on the bus where the shooting took place and those associated with the victims.

Ryan said it's likely the community will never learn one single cause for the shooting.

"It may also be that we never truly understand why this happened," Ryan said. "But what we learn, we will share."

On Thursday, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, honored the lives of Davis, Chandler and Perry on the floor of the House of Representatives. Spanberger, a UVa alumna, called them selfless, curious and determined to make the university and the state a stronger place.

"Please join me in remembering their lives, honoring their memories and standing strong as their families mourn," she said.