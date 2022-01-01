2021 in review: Millions get shots but COVID persists; cannabis is legal and Youngkin leads GOP sweep

Dec. 16: A Henrico County circuit court judge overturns a lower court's decision, paving the way for county prosecutors to try Dylan A. Williams, 15, as an adult in the slaying of Lucia Bremer.

Dec. 17: CoStar Group Inc. announces plans to build a 26-story office building along the James River that would be Richmond's largest skyscraper.

Dec. 17: Workers find a box in the Lee statue's pedestal, but it's not the time capsule they were seeking. This one is an apparent homage to the pedestal's builders.

Dec. 18: Northam's press secretary says the governor is reversing a decision by his health commissioner to lay off 14 people who monitor drinking water in the state. The governor's office says it did not know about the layoffs until The Times-Dispatch reported on the issue.

Dec. 19: Facing an ongoing bus driver shortage, GRTC implements service cuts on more than a dozen routes.

Dec. 20: Youngkin announces his first Cabinet pick, Aimee Rogstad Guidera as secretary of education. Guidera is the former head of a nonprofit that promotes use of data to improve student outcomes.