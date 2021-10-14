2nd death of Central State employee from COVID-19 traced to community, not hospital

“Facility-based employees are tested on-site to meet the testing mandate,” she said.

The pandemic has contributed to a staffing shortage at Virginia mental hospitals and other behavioral health facilities, along with low pay and difficult working conditions. Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land abruptly halted admissions at five facilities on July 9 — and a sixth early in August — because they lacked adequate staff to care for patients safely.

All of the facilities have reopened, but with reduced capacity to ensure safe operations. Central State normally operates with 166 in its civil units — excluding the maximum security forensic unit — but currently has enough staff for 140. Last week, all of the available beds were full.

Eastern State, operating with 242 of its normal 302 beds, had only one unfilled on Oct. 4. Western State Hospital in Staunton also was operating at full capacity, currently at 177 beds instead of its normal 246 bed limit.

The Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, the only state facility for young people, is so short of staff that it is operating only 18 beds instead of the normal 48-bed capacity at the hospital in Staunton. All of those beds were full last week.