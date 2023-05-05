It’s a crowded race for the GOP nomination for Virginia’s newly drawn 10th Senate District west of Richmond, with four candidates vying for their party’s nomination at Buckingham High School on Saturday.

The district includes all or part of 11 counties stretching from Hanover to Appomattox. Though it’s an open Senate seat, one of the candidates, Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, has represented some of the area while serving in the House of Delegates since 2018, and he has the backing of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

McGuire is facing Duane Adams, chair of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors; businessman and local GOP organizer Jack Dyer; and former schoolteacher and marketer Sandy Brindley.

In the party-run convention, a number of people apportioned per locality have been selected to vote in Saturday’s gathering (unlike state-run primaries where any eligible voter in a district may vote). That means between 2,000 and 3,000 people of the district’s more than 160,000 registered voters will choose the nominee.

Senate District 10, newly drawn in redistricting, includes parts of Hanover, Louisa, Prince Edward and Henrico counties and all of Powhatan, Goochland, Fluvanna, Appomattox, Buckingham, Amelia and Cumberland counties.

Democrats have a 22-18 edge in the Senate. As the 10th Senate District has been reliably Republican in statewide contests, whoever wins the nomination Saturday will be a heavy favorite in November against Democrat Jacob Boykin.

This year, all 140 seats in Virginia’s General Assembly are up for election. Many nominations will be decided in state-run primaries on June 20. The GOP also will nominate some candidates in party run processes on May 20.

Saturday’s GOP convention in the 10th — and a GOP firehouse primary Saturday in the new 28th District between Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and former elementary school teacher Mike Allers — are among the first of the nomination contests.

While each GOP candidate in the 10th points to what sets them apart, their priorities overlap on such issues as parents having more say in what is taught in school curriculums, supporting restrictions or bans on abortion access, fiscal conservatism and opposing Democrat-led restrictions on firearms aimed at reducing gun violence. Each candidate has also indicated support for law enforcement funding.

Jack Dyer

“This is the first time I’ve ever ran for elected office. I’m not a career politician,” Dyer told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I’m a common person that basically has seen issues sort of mushroom over the last few years.”

After working on local organizing with the Hanover County Republican Committee, he said the engagement was much lower a few years ago. He has helped to drive up interest in the area and is currently the chair of the committee.

Dyer, with over 40 years of work in contracting, said he has experience in leadership, teamwork and business that he can bring to the legislature.

Addressing opioid addictions and the dealers that contribute to them came up during the 2023 legislative session. Dyer supports creating harsher punishments for dealers. He also wants to find ways to lower individual and business taxes.

“People know how to spend their money better than the government does,” he said. “I will fight to cut taxes and spending.”

Dyer said a top priority if elected will be to introduce a bill to return Virginia’s voting procedures to what they were before 2020, when the Democrat-controlled legislature expanded voting access and time frames.

“We went 300 years voting on one day, and that’s what we need to do,” Dyer said. “We don’t need to have a voting season.”

Duane Adams

Though a seasoned local elected official, Adams notes that he’s not a career politician. In a recent email, he attacked McGuire for seeking various levels of office in recent years while Adams stayed rooted in representing his neighbors in Louisa. While serving the 56th House District, McGuire also sought election to Congress in the 7th Congressional District.

(In 2020, McGuire lost the GOP congressional nomination in the 7th District to Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who lost the general election to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. McGuire again filed to run for Congress, but announced in February 2022 that he would seek the new state Senate seat after redistricting moved the congressional district to Northern Virginia.)

“This isn’t a rung on the political ladder,” Adams wrote. “I don’t want to run for higher office. I will never run for Congress. I don’t want to be Lt. Governor. I’m here to serve you, the people of Senate District 10.”

Adams also set a three-term limit for himself. Senators serve four-year terms, so if he were to run and win again, he could be in the Senate up to 12 years.

“Accomplish what you set out to accomplish, then get out of the way and let the next person with fresh ideas step up,” he added.

McGuire has attacked Adams for his past affiliation with the Democratic Party. (He ran as a Democrat for West Virginia’s legislature in the 1980s.)

Now a Republican, Adams secured an endorsement from one of Virginia’s most right-leaning officials — Rep. Bob Good, R-5th.

Adams, who has served in Louisa’s government since 2018, says he is proud to have not voted to increase tax rates. He said that if elected to state office, he wants to work on cutting taxes and trimming regulations to support small businesses. The former insurance executive and his wife own a small water sports business.

Sandy Brindley

Brindley, a Powhatan resident, has experience as a public school teacher, in marketing and, later, as a stay-at-home mother of four children. In recent years, she has been involved in parent-teacher organizations.

She plans to support GOP efforts to increase school choice through voucher systems. Brindley wants to bolster vocational training at high schools for students who are not seeking college degrees to explore other career opportunities. On higher education, she plans to address rising tuition costs at public state-funded colleges in an effort to curb student loan debt.

According to her website, Brindley supports continued pollution reduction programs and environmental protection. She could not be reached for an interview by the time of this publication.

Noting concern over health care and insurance costs, Brindley supports streamlining medical certifications to “eliminate bottlenecks in staffing medical facilities.”

John McGuire

McGuire, a former Navy SEAL, is among more than a dozen state delegates seeking to move to the Senate in this fall’s elections.

McGuire’s top endorsement comes from Youngkin. He also says he is proud to have a 100% rating from the Virginia Citizens Defense League, an organization that lobbies the legislature on behalf of gun access. He has also been endorsed by the Virginia Society for Human Life and by former state Sen. Dick Black, R-Loudoun, a prominent conservative who served in the chamber from 2012 to 2020.

McGuire, who also could not be reached for an interview, supports broadband expansion, an increasingly bipartisan effort, particularly in rural areas. He also supports lowering taxes and regulation where possible and says he will support small businesses. He owns his own small business as a fitness instructor and has done motivational speaking.

In the recent regular General Assembly session, a resolution he carried passed that designates April 4 as the “Career and Technical Education Letter of Intent Signing Day.” It is aimed at encouraging public-private partnerships with local businesses for students to leave high school with employment lined up or commitment to their next level of education.

Like his GOP opponents, he supports more stringent voting laws — concerned Virginia is too open to potential voter fraud amid its expanded access. He has introduced bills to walk back Democrat-led expansions to voting access, but they have been defeated in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

He challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election by attending the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 — but asserts that he was not among the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

By summer 2022, he had advertised a showing of “2,000 Mules” — a film premised on debunked claims surrounding the 2020 election — and had interested attendees RSVP through an email connected to his campaign.