480,000 Va. health workers, long-term-care residents slated to get first dose of vaccine this month

Before the close of 2020, Virginia is slated to receive 480,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, enough to inject nearly all of the state’s 500,000 health care workers and long-term-care residents.
That’s according to new information from federal officials the Virginia Department of Health shared on Friday. Earlier this week VDH said it had only been promised 76,000 initial doses.
Also Friday, the department shared new information about how it would prioritize distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine among everyone eligible to receive it in the first round of vaccinations: the first shipment from Pfizer of 72,000 doses will go exclusively to the state’s hospitals, who will first vaccinate workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
“Vaccine[s] will be provided to Virginians in a way that is fair, ethical, and transparent,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver. “We will focus initially on the groups that have been most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infections and those whose work puts them at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 infections. Over time, as more vaccine supply becomes available, more Virginians will be able to get vaccinated, and we can look forward to a time when this pandemic will end.”
The much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine will fill syringes almost exactly a year after the discovery of the novel coronavirus in humans - unprecedented compared with past vaccine developments. Amid an uncontained surge, federal and state officials have hailed its distribution as the key to ending the pandemic.
Pfizer and Moderna, two manufacturers with financial backing from the federal government, have outpaced competitors and are awaiting only federal approval to begin distributing shipments.
Pfizer’s vaccine, which was found to have about 90 percent efficacy in clinical trials, is expected to arrive in Virginia first, sometime in the next two weeks.
That shipment will go first to the state’s hospitals, which are facing staffing shortages mainly due to workers placed in isolation due to exposure to the virus. VDH said Friday it would distribute the vaccine to "geographically diverse health care systems with ultracold storage capacity."
Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require cold storage up to the point of injection - minus-70 degrees Celsius for the Pfizer vaccine and minus-20 degrees Celsius for the Moderna vaccine. Both involve two doses a few weeks apart.
Unlike hospitals, many long-term-care facilities are not equipped with ultra-cold storage capabilities, complicating distribution.
Through a partnership with the federal government, residents of long-term-care facilities will be vaccinated through CVS and Walgreens, which are slated to deploy teams to those facilities.
For the purposes of vaccine distribution, health care personnel are defined as "paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials."
Residents of long-term care facilities are defined as “adults who reside in facilities that provide a variety of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.”
Priority groups for the vaccine were determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices earlier this week. The committee took into account the heightened risk of exposure among health care workers, and the devastating number of deaths among residents of long-term-care facilities, one of the hardest hit groups during the pandemic.
In Virginia alone, more than 1,663 residents or staff of long-term-care facilities have died of COVID-19, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
After all health care workers and residents of long-term-care facilities have received two doses, the next groups in line are essential workers and people at higher risk of complications from the virus. It was not immediately clear Friday how the state would prioritize people in those groups.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday food distribution and infrastructure workers would likely be prioritized, but said teachers may also be included further down the line.
“The actual amount of vaccine received in Virginia is a moving target and dependent on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured," the health department said in a news release. "VDH is coordinating future prioritization based on federal guidance.”
