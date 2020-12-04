480,000 Va. health workers, long-term-care residents slated to get first dose of vaccine this month

Before the close of 2020, Virginia is slated to receive 480,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, enough to inject nearly all of the state’s 500,000 health care workers and long-term-care residents.

That’s according to new information from federal officials the Virginia Department of Health shared on Friday. Earlier this week VDH said it had only been promised 76,000 initial doses.

Also Friday, the department shared new information about how it would prioritize distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine among everyone eligible to receive it in the first round of vaccinations: the first shipment from Pfizer of 72,000 doses will go exclusively to the state’s hospitals, who will first vaccinate workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

“Vaccine[s] will be provided to Virginians in a way that is fair, ethical, and transparent,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver. “We will focus initially on the groups that have been most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infections and those whose work puts them at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 infections. Over time, as more vaccine supply becomes available, more Virginians will be able to get vaccinated, and we can look forward to a time when this pandemic will end.”