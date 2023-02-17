For Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, the special election on Tuesday to fill the vacant 4th District seat in Congress reminds her of her senior year in high school: she's on the cusp of graduating from the Virginia General Assembly to the U.S. Congress, but she still has work to do first.
It's a different kind of test for Republican Leon Benjamin in his third race for the 4th District congressional seat in less than three years. Benjamin lost twice to Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who died suddenly on Nov. 28, three weeks after winning his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
With more than 31,000 early votes already cast by the end of last week, voters will go to the polls in 15 localities across the sprawling district to decide McEachin's successor in a special election that has been largely overshadowed by partisan battles in the General Assembly, where McClellan is serving her 18th session.
"It's definitely short and I'm multi-tasking," she said of the compressed campaign.
The outcome may have been decided in December, when McClellan drubbed Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and two other opponents in a hastily organized firehouse primary for the Democratic nomination in a district that is heavily Democratic. She captured almost 85% of the vote among more than 28,000 people who voted in party-run balloting in eight locations, including two in her hometown of Richmond.
"Her stature among Democrats has increased because of the margin of that victory," said Bob Holsworth, a Richmond political scientist who has followed state and local politics for decades.
For McClellan, 50, that victory carries with it the danger that voters may not know what's at stake in the election on Tuesday.
"No one expects to vote in February," she said in an interview on Friday. "A lot of people think I won in December."
The danger of overconfidence is compounded by the magnitude of Benjamin's losses against McEachin - by 91,000 votes in 2020 and about 74,000 votes in November, when the Republican won under 35% of the vote.
"Victory for the Republicans in the 4th would be 36 percent," said Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate from Staunton who now serves as executive director of Virginia FREE, an influential state business organization.
Holsworth also dismisses Benjamin's chances in a district that voted by more than 63% for former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton in her presidential race against Republican Donald Trump in 2016 and more than 61% for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in his statewide loss to Glenn Youngkin in 2021.
"This is more of a concession than an election," Holsworth said.
Don't say that to Benjamin, 54, a South Richmond pastor who is running hard with a different message than his previous two campaigns, when he tied himself closely to Trump and his "Make America Great Again" base of deeply conservative voters.
"People need to know they have an option, they have a choice and not go the way they've always gone," he said in a phone interview on Friday.
This year, Benjamin has tried to cast his campaign as "defeating division and unifying all people."
But less than a year ago, in his second race against McEachin, he issued a news release in which he promised to be "an ULTRA MAGA Pro Trump congressman 100% of the time with ZERO COMPROMISE."
Benjamin also called "election integrity ... the most important issue facing America today" in the campaign against McEachin.
McEachin refused to debate him or appear with him until the Republican conceded his election loss to the congressman in 2020, as well as Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election that year. Nor did Benjamin publicly concede his loss to McEachin in November.
This time, Benjamin has sidestepped questions about the concerns he raised about those elections and tried to focus on bread-and-butter Republican issues: inflation, crime, immigration, school choice and parental involvement in education.
"We've been consistent, just wanting to fight for the people," he said Friday.
Benjamin has challenged McClellan to debate him, but she said his campaign never contacted hers about a debate or joint appearance.
"Nobody organized anything," she said Friday. "Nobody invited me to anything."
"I can't refuse to do something that I haven't been invited to do," she said.
The magnitude of Benjamin's challenge also has been clear in the amount of money he has been able to raise to promote his campaign. He raised about $50,000 in December after McEachin's death and an additional $64,000 this year, with little money coming from political action committees and no independent expenditures by outside groups through Feb. 1, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, or VPAP. He had $22,000 on hand.
"It doesn't appear to me that the Benjamin campaign has done anything to convince Republicans that the result will be any different this time than the last two times he ran," Holsworth said.
In contrast, McClellan has the full backing of the Democratic establishment in her bid to become the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from Virginia. She had raised $913,114 through Feb. 1, when she had $491,923 on hand, according to VPAP. She has had the resources to spend on television ads that tout her 18 years in the General Assembly, fighting for voting rights, lower health care costs, protection of the environment and other Democratic causes.
"I've never backed down when our rights are at risk," she said in the television ad that aired this month, in addition to radio and digital campaign messages.
McClellan also has had the active support of Democratic leaders such as U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., her political mentor for more than 30 years, and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, who previously represented part of the Richmond area.
Scott, who campaigned for her earlier this month, was the second Black man elected to Congress from Virginia - after Rep. John Mercer Langston in 1888. McEachin was the third when he was first elected to Congress in 2016.
"I think she's a very worthy successor to McEachin," Holsworth said.
Benjamin also has the backing of his party's leaders, as well as support from other high-profile Black Republican candidates who have tried - unsuccessfully - to challenge Democratic dominance in predominantly Black districts in cities such as Baltimore and Los Angeles.
"I will say one thing about Leon, he is a worker, good Lord," said Virginia Republican Party Chairman Rich Anderson.
Anderson acknowledged the challenges for a Republican running in the 4th District, but said anything can happen in "a truncated special election."
"At the very least, I think he'll make more inroads this time around," he said.
McClellan doesn't want to look beyond the election but admitted she looks forward to the prospect of serving in Congress.
After 18 years in the General Assembly, she said leaving would be "a little bittersweet," but quickly added, "I'm very excited."
