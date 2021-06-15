$50 million sought to restart Virginia's stalled 'tourism engine'

"You certainly made the case that tourism needs to be at the forefront of our discussions in special session," Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, told McClenny.

Tourism - and the many kinds of businesses that depend on it - accounts for a little over 10% of the state's jobs, but it suffered 45% of the employment losses during the pandemic.

Many of the jobs lost were in restaurants - about 100,000 - according to Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association.

The association has asked the assembly for $275 million in federal aid from the Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed on March 11. The request includes the money the tourism corporation is seeking.

"It's really, really slow to recover in the restaurant industry," Terry said in an interview on Tuesday.

Relief has come slowly from the state, in part because the General Assembly seized control of the purse strings this year with language in the two-year state budget that requires Gov. Ralph Northam to receive its approval in determining how to spend the federal money over the next four years.