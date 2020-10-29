7 days - clock starts for Northam to act on assembly budget

The seven-day clock is ticking for Gov. Ralph Northam to act on a revised two-year state budget, which arrived at the governor's office on Thursday.

His potential amendments could include language for carrying out a constitutional amendment that is before Virginia voters to determine whether to establish an independent commission for political redistricting.

The General Assembly adopted the budget on Oct. 16 and then recessed the special session, which had begun 60 days earlier with the governor's proposal of a budget that would rely on a new revenue forecast that would create a shortfall of $2.8 billion.

The recess allows the legislature to wait for the results of the referendum on the redistricting amendment, which has deeply divided Democrats who now control both chambers of the assembly. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, Northam has agreed to introduce compromise budget language to guide creation of the redistricting commission.

With the assembly still in session, the governor has seven days - until 11:59 p.m. next Thursday - to propose amendments or vetoes to the budget. The assembly plans to return to Richmond - either physically or virtually - on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. to act on any changes Northam proposes.