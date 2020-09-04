7th District congressional race could steal election night spotlight in Virginia

"You've got a lot of people who work in Richmond and live in Chesterfield and Henrico, and they're watching what's happening in that city right now," he said.

"I don't think anyone has a problem with peaceful protests. ... But we're watching as Democrat leadership in Richmond has allowed protests to turn into riots without doing anything about it," Freitas said.

"I don't think anybody wants to see that happening either in Richmond or in their own neighborhood," he said.

Spanberger said people generally have protested peacefully against racial injustice and police brutality in communities throughout the district. "I've attended a number of them," she said.

"Incidents of violence are always detestable," she said. "Frankly, they do significant damage ... to the message of the peaceful protesters."

Spanberger predicted the issue will "continue to be a discussion point by those who want to sow division in our communities."

Holsworth, who lives in South Richmond, is skeptical that the law-and-order strategy will work in the 7th District race.

"Trying to talk about the protests in Richmond and pin Spanberger to it is going to be a little bit of a reach," he said.