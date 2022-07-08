9,866: Less than half of eligible state employees sought telework under new policy

Just under 9,900 state employees have received permission to work remotely at least one day a week under a new policy that Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled two months ago to move workers back into their offices after many of them began working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost 90% of those who received permission to telework under the new policy will be able to work one to two days a week under the new policy, which allowed state agency leaders to grant requests for one day and Cabinet secretaries for two days.

Youngkin's chief of staff, Jeff Goettman, had to sign off on requests for more than two days, with 1,046 receiving permission to work remotely for three to four days a week and 641 to telework five days a week.

Administration officials underscored that out of 21,314 classified state employees eligible to work remotely, only 9,866 asked for permission to telework, or 46%.

"Half of our employees that were eligible did not request one day of telework," Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said in an interview on Friday, four days after the new policy took effect.

The new policy applies only to classified employees in executive branch agencies, or 57,575 of the more than 100,000 people employed full time by the state. It does not include employees of state colleges and universities, legislative or judicial agencies, or independent commissions and authorities.

About 36,000 classified employees are not eligible to work remotely because of the nature of their jobs - such as direct care hospital staff, state police, park rangers and road construction or maintenance crews.

"Those are the folks who, in fact, worked full time in person during the pandemic," McDermid said.

The number of new telework agreements will change because the state continues to receive requests, McDermid said. "The numbers will grow and we're processing them as quickly as possible."

The policy had come under fire from state employees, including some managers, and Democratic legislators who said it did not give state agencies necessary flexibility and authority to manage their own workforce, but the administration said it will bring consistency to how telework is allowed across state government.

“We have an incredible workforce serving the commonwealth every day and we're so excited to welcome them back to the office," Youngkin said in a statement on Friday. "We know an office-centric environment fosters greater collaboration and teamwork and provides an increased level of service for all Virginians."

"Virginia's telework policy had not been updated in more than a decade and we now have accurate metrics so we can meet the needs of our civil servants and the demands of their work," he said. "What we've seen throughout this process is that when given the choice the vast majority of eligible state employees chose to work in the office at least three days per week."

However, WRIC-Channel 8 reported on Friday that more than 300 state employees have resigned their jobs since Youngkin announced the policy on May 5, and that some of them - including 28 employees at the Virginia Department of Transportation - cited it as a reason for their departure.

Youngkin spokesperson Rob Damschen said Friday, "I'm not aware of any applications being denied outright from the governor's office. Requests were made for applications to be resubmitted if they were filled out incorrectly or missing information."

The new policy voids any existing telework agreements, but the Department of Human Resource Management doesn’t know how many there are since the pandemic began in March, 2020. In 2019, only about 25% of state jobs were eligible for telework, and of those, about 19% were being carried out under telework agreements.

"There are no statistics available for 2020 or 2021," said McDermid, who noted that more state employees will be able to work remotely than before the pandemic.

The new policy sets a uniform standard for telework at all eligible agencies, she said. "What we were looking for was a consistency across agencies."

McDermid acknowledged a learning curve for the administration in carrying out the Republican governor's policy, which is part of his political priority of rolling back the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic under his Democratic predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam.

"The more we communicated, the better people began to feel about why we're doing it," she said.

McDermid said Youngkin made clear after announcing the policy in early May that he wanted agencies to consider employee needs to care for children and elderly relatives, as well as the availability of parking and office space in encouraging workers to return to their offices.

However, the governor's office did not confirm until late May that it would allow employees with children to work remotely up to five days a week under temporary agreements through Labor Day, Sept. 5, when the new school year begins, if they had no options for child care.

Similarly, exceptions emerged gradually for employees working in some regional offices or field jobs that required them to make long commutes to their offices. The governor's office also promised to honor previous accommodations for remote work under the Americans with Disabilities Act after some employees expressed concern about having to justify their medical needs to continue teleworking.

"I am confident we made adjustments along the way to accommodate circumstances for employees," McDermid said.

The administration also missed its own deadline for processing telework applications on June 3 and then declined to comment on June 30, when all agreements were supposed to have been completed.

One reason for the delay was the reliance on manual, paper-driven processes throughout state government, which came as a surprise to McDermid, a technology specialist who previously had served as chief information officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Dominion Energy.

"The state has a lot to do when it comes to basic, consistent technology across state government," she said. "It's shocking, really."