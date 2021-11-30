'A behavioral health response to a behavioral health crisis': Marcus Alert launches in Richmond, four other areas

Her legislation to create the system was folded into a separate bill that took a phased approach during a special legislative session in August, 2020 - after Peters' death became the focus of nightly protests in Richmond.

The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer two months earlier triggered the Richmond protests, but they soon focused on statues of Confederate leaders along Monument Avenue, especially a monument to Gen. Robert Lee in a traffic circle that protesters informally renamed for Peters.

Blanding and McClellan also wanted to require law enforcement to take a lower profile - with unmarked cars and no uniforms - if they must show up at psychiatric emergencies.

"For some people, that in and of itself is threatening when they already are feeling threatened," McClellan said.

Similarly, she said a new 988 call line is important because many people are reluctant to call 911 in a psychiatric crisis for a loved one because of the potential police response.

Del. Jeff Bourne

Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, who sponsored the legislation in the House, said he's excited about the program and the changes it will bring at the intersection of mental health and policing.