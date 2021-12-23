'A better person' and a more 'inclusive state': Northam nears end of tumultuous term - and education - as governor

“I know who I am and I know what I believe in. In February of 2019, I knew I could resign or I could try to learn from everything that was going on, do better and help people,” Northam said. “It was certainly difficult for Virginia, and for me at the time, but that's what I chose.

“I always think that things work out for the best.”

***

Whatever Northam knew about himself or the origins of photo on his page in the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook, the night that it surfaced on social media, Feb. 1, 2019, the image of a man in a KKK-robe next to one in blackface raised doubts even among those closest to him.

“It never occurred to me that that would be something that would be in his past," said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, one of the Black legislators who agreed to meet with Northam in the days after the photo surfaced. "Is this man a racist? And if he was, how did I miss that?”

“After we met, I remember thinking, 'you’re not a racist, you’re just race ignorant. I think I can work with that.'