'A better person' and a more 'inclusive state': Northam nears end of tumultuous term - and education - as governor

The visceral pain many Black Virginians felt after the unearthing of a racist photo in Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook, and the personal and political crisis into which the scandal plunged the governor, might have easily marked the end of Northam’s political career.
Instead, for a number of reasons, including his own sheer will to remain governor, he says he will leave public office next month a “better person,” and Virginia a “much more open and inclusive state.”
So goes the latest turn in the winding path of Virginia’s 73rd governor: a guy from the Eastern Shore who grew up on a farm; the descendant of slave owners who came to fully reject the glorification of the Confederacy; a state senator who once toyed with the idea of joining the Republican Party and who a decade later could be described as one of Virginia's most progressive governors.
Northam is leaving office Jan. 15 to return to pediatrics after two years as the nation’s only doctor-governor, leading the state through a once-in-a-century pandemic. He is closing out his administration with high approval ratings, but handing the keys to Republican Glenn Youngkin, who ran on promises to take Virginia in a new direction.
In an exit interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Northam seemed pleased with the sum of the parts that made up his unpredictable and at times chaotic four years in office.
“I know who I am and I know what I believe in. In February of 2019, I knew I could resign or I could try to learn from everything that was going on, do better and help people,” Northam said. “It was certainly difficult for Virginia, and for me at the time, but that's what I chose.
“I always think that things work out for the best.”
***
Whatever Northam knew about himself or the origins of photo on his page in the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook, the night that it surfaced on social media, Feb. 1, 2019, the image of a man in a KKK-robe next to one in blackface raised doubts even among those closest to him.
“It never occurred to me that that would be something that would be in his past," said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, one of the Black legislators who agreed to meet with Northam in the days after the photo surfaced. "Is this man a racist? And if he was, how did I miss that?”
“After we met, I remember thinking, 'you’re not a racist, you’re just race ignorant. I think I can work with that.'
“I explained to him the history of blackface, and the look on his face, as I was explaining minstrel shows, how blackface was used to demonize Black people ... the look on his face was one of shock. That began the awakening of Ralph Northam.”
Northam initially apologized for appearing in the photo. The next day, during a news conference at the Executive Mansion, Northam said he is not in the photo, but he admitted having worn blackface while dressing as Michael Jackson in a 1984 dance contest in San Antonio. A host of Democrats called for his resignation, including Virginia’s senior Democratic leaders, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd.
Northam says now that three things led to his decision to stay in office and resist calls for his resignation from across his party, including from longtime political allies. One was self-confidence, two, conversations with people of color who “chose to help me out” when they didn’t need to, and three, the loyalty of his Cabinet and staff.
A rush of departures would have left Northam unable to run the government. As he remained in hiding, grappling with the political fallout, a lot of responsibility shifted to his top officials. (Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring were embroiled in different scandals during the Democrats' February firestorm. Two women had accused Fairfax of sexual assault. After urging Northam to resign, Herring admitted he had worn blackface as a teenager while dressing as a rapper for a party at the University of Virginia.)
“We’ve got to have a way forward,” Northam’s finance secretary, Aubrey Layne, told The Times-Dispatch in an unpublished interview on Feb. 5, 2019. “Nothing’s getting done around here.”
Layne said at the time he was considering resigning. Instead, he urged Northam to try to “get back to running the government” even as the governor weighed how to move forward. So began Northam’s reliance on the restricted-access tunnels that connect the Executive Mansion to other parts of Capitol Square.
"It was a precarious time,” recalled former House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk. He said he worked with Layne and other assembly budget leaders to reassure national bond rating agencies "that the ship was going to be steadied."
“I viewed Aubrey Layne as the anchor of that ship,” Jones said.
Meanwhile, Northam’s promised "listening tour" was hitting false starts. Ultimately, it became a series of mostly private meetings around the state with amicable faces, not a public mea culpa tour.
Northam credits these meetings with reframing his agenda into one focused on racial equity, including successful proposals like ending the death penalty in Virginia, which has been disproportionately levied on Black men. In March of this year Northam signed legislation ending four centuries of capital punishment and making Virginia the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty.
“The eyes can't see what the brain doesn't know. And so there was a lot regarding racism that Ralph Northam didn't recognize,” the governor said. “Since this happened, my eyes have been opened much more widely and so, I'm a better person because of that.”
Northam’s trajectory will be chronicled in a book by author and longtime journalist Margaret Edds, whose most recent book, “We Face the Dawn,” told the story of Virginia civil rights icons Oliver Hill Sr. and Spottswood Robinson, key members of the NAACP's legal team that challenged racial segregation. Northam is cooperating with the book, two people close to him said.
The origins of the photo remain inconclusive, but Northam now emphatically denies he is in it. McClellan recalled thinking that regardless of who is in the photo, the fact that it surfaced and became plastered across the state caused significant damage.
“When he owned that picture, he owned 400 years of trauma that Black people have been suffering across the country and here in Virginia,” she said. “My thinking at the time was, 'I can’t make you leave. But if you’re going to stay, I’m going to expect you to help undo the inequity in Virginia.' I would say he owed it to us.”
Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said he was one of the voices advocating for a reshaped agenda, even as other Black leaders, including local NAACP chapters, derided Northam for hiding from the public for months.
“He could do this tour and talk to Black folks, but I didn’t think that’s how his time would be best spent,” Bagby said. “Let’s put some things in place and take action to reverse these 400-plus years of practices that have impacted Black Virginians.
“He’s the governor for God’s sake.”
***
Almost exactly nine months after the scandal erupted, Virginia voters handed Democrats near-unilateral control of the state. Whatever goals Northam came into office with, he now owed his political future to Black Virginians who supported him or gave him a chance to make his power to work for them.
In the former capital of the Confederacy, Virginia became the first state in the South to abolish the death penalty, legalize recreational marijuana, and enact major voting reforms that expanded Virginians' ability to vote and added protections against discrimination.
Virginia also moved to address the disparate rate at which women of color die during childbirth, among other things, making it easier for low-income women of color to access doula services, which studies have shown improve outcomes.
Administratively, Northam pushed for a review of the state’s laws to extract racist laws from the Virginia code, even if they were no longer in effect. That work expanded into a study of current laws that result in racial inequity.
Northam expanded his Cabinet to include a chief diversity officer, a job that is now codified in Virginia law and that oversees an office with a small staff. Any future governor will be forced to fill the job and its office, or send a message by creating a vacancy.
Northam also led a push to reform his alma mater, the Virginia Military Institute, backing an investigation that eventually found VMI had tolerated a “racist and sexist culture.”
Retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III resigned as VMI's superintendent in October 2020, writing in his resignation letter that Northam's chief of staff had "conveyed that the Governor and certain legislative leaders had lost confidence in my leadership." In April VMI chose Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins as its first Black superintendent.
“That was hard for him," McClellan said. "There are a lot of people that hate him for it. But he didn’t hesitate."
After a white police officer murdered George Floyd in Minneapolis, leading to months of protests in Richmond and around the country against racial injustice, Northam responded by calling a special session on police reform. The state made it easier for police to be removed from the job for misconduct. But Northam faced criticism from some Democrats for not going further to re-imagine the role of police in Virginia.
Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also ordered the removal of Confederate statues along Monument Avenue. Following a protracted court fight, workers on Sept. 8 removed the 12-ton, state-owned bronze equestrian statue of Robert E. Lee from the pedestal where it had stood since 1890. Workers also are removing the pedestal and the city of Richmond will take ownership of the state land on which the statue stood.
Northam is also leaving vulnerable key work on marijuana legalization. The legislature has addressed resentencing for people incarcerated for offenses that are now civil penalties. Northam’s proposal for making sure people that people who were impacted by the “War on Drugs” benefit from the new legal market will be left in the hands of Republicans. Retail sales are currently expected to start in 2024.
Bagby said that part of undoing the state’s inequity was addressing the needs of working-class Virginians.
On Jan. 1, Virginia’s minimum wage will increase to $11 an hour - far from the $15 workers' advocates here have called for, but higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which hasn’t moved since 2009, years before Northam took office.
Bagby said Northam’s outgoing proposed two-year budget, which would re-frame tax cuts to benefit working-class people, is a reflection of that ongoing effort. Northam said this month that white-collar workers either benefited or were not hurt financially by the pandemic, while hourly workers bore the brunt of the economic crisis.
“Not only he has, but we’ve all grown, and doubled down on helping individuals that need help the most,” Bagby said.
Other pieces of legislation backed by groups advocating for workers remain on the table as Northam and House Democrats cede power. Paid family leave and paid sick leave, for example, remain elusive for working-class Virginians after failed attempts in the legislature.
***
March 12, 2020, the last day of Democrats' first legislative session in control of both chambers, would have been a celebratory occasion for liberals in Virginia if it hadn’t also been the day Northam declared a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the nation’s only doctor governor, Northam is leaving behind a state that has fared better than most in rates of infection and death, and that ranks 10th among states in people who are fully vaccinated.
Virginia has not deployed its plans for overflow hospital sites, and the state became a model for eviction and renter relief.
But, as The Times Dispatch previously reported, the state’s response wasn’t without significant shortcomings, and a look back shows a lack of preparation and swift action left Virginians vulnerable at critical junctures.
In the beginning, a lack of coordination with private testing vendors stunted the state’s ability to test enough Virginians for the virus, which left the state in the dark about its spread and about deadly consequences in nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.
Throughout 2020, the state faced criticism from the business community over restrictions that it thought changed too suddenly, and without much clarity. Virginians left jobless by businesses that shut down or downsized were left to deal with an unemployment insurance agency that struggled to staff up - and that to this day, does not offer equitable access to workers whose primary language is not English.
The state later stumbled as it began to distribute vaccines at a slower rate than any of its neighbors and almost every other state — despite months of planning. That came at the detriment and to the frustration of vulnerable Virginians — particularly the elderly. Consistently, people of color had a harder time accessing resources and information to fend off illness or economic struggle.
Norman Oliver, the state’s health commissioner, says despite bumps in the road, Virginia fared much better than states to its south, thanks to a governor who understood and was inclined to follow guidance from health experts.
“I think Governor Northam was much more inclined to understand and follow the public health recommendations than some other governors who did not have that physician and science background,” Oliver said. “He understood the science.”
Northam said having the background of a physician and Army doctor made him more empathetic to the perils of the virus.
“I have sat at the bedside, more than one would want to, when patients died," he said. "Every death, that’s someone’s loved one - a mother, father, an uncle, a child,” Northam said. More than 15,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Virginia.
“As governor, you're taking care of 8.5 million people. Especially during COVID-19, this job has been like being on call 24/7.”
Northam's personal insight on COVID includes his own case. He announced in September 2020 that he and first lady Pam Northam had tested positive. Northam has said his case cost him his sense of smell.
The pandemic highlighted a key early victory of the Northam administration, one delivered through bipartisan outreach when Republicans held power in the legislature: the expansion of the state’s Medicaid program. Since Virginia expanded eligibility on Jan. 1, 2019, more than 615,000 Virginians have enrolled in the program.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, had tried with Democrats to expand eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act for six years, but Republicans in the House of Delegates had been a political firewall to block it until they almost lost their majority in the same 2017 elections that brought Northam to power.
Hanger worked closely with Jones, then House Appropriations chairman, to expand Medicaid through the budget in a hard-fought special session in 2018. Northam's mild personality helped smooth the way, but part of the deal was a work requirement that the new governor later abandoned after Democrats took power, which dismayed his Republican allies.
“I was certainly disappointed when they walked away from the work requirement, but not surprised,” Jones said. “To me, that was a breach of faith.”
Hanger thinks Northam's greatest accomplishments were bipartisan, including his management of the pandemic and the state's finances, but he was critical of the governor for allowing the assembly to take the state on a sharp leftward turn after Democrats took power in early 2020.
“When the Democrats got full control, he didn’t do a whole lot to restrain them,” he said.
Northam worked closely with Republican legislators in his first year to win the coveted bid for Amazon's East Coast headquarters, a $2.5 billion investment in Arlington County that promises to create at least 25,000 jobs. The winning bid was clinched by an incentive package that committed to investing $1.1 billion in higher education to train talent for Amazon and other high-tech companies.
The governor also played a key role in Virginia becoming the only state to be ranked “best state for business” by CNBC in consecutive rankings – the first in 2019, when he had to overcome concerns about the blackface scandal, and the second in 2021, when non-discrimination laws to make the state more inclusive to minorities was the difference in beating neighboring North Carolina for first place. (CNBC did not release rankings in 2020 because of the pandemic.)
“Without that, we almost certainly would not have repeated in the top spot,” said Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership during Northam's term.
Moret, who is leaving the job at the end of this month, said he will most remember Northam's kindness, shown when the governor was one of the first to call him after his wife, Heather, was diagnosed with cancer last year.
“It just made the whole thing more bearable,” he said.
Northam's biggest break with Republicans came over gun violence after 12 people died in a mass shooting at Virginia Beach's municipal government center on May 31, 2019, and 9-year-old Markiya Dickson was shot and killed in crossfire during a Memorial Day weekend cookout in a public park in South Richmond.
That July he delivered a fiery speech in a rally at a Black church in Richmond's East End two days before the Republican-controlled General Assembly met in a special session for less than two hours and adjourned without acting on dozens of bills proposed to reduce gun violence.
"These things do affect you," Northam said in an interview the day of the session, which he contends cost Republicans their legislative majority. "I do get emotional."
After Democrats took control of the legislature, Northam's package of gun control proposals drew an estimated 22,000 protesters to the state Capitol and vicinity in January 2020.
The legislature passed and Northam signed a series of gun-violence measures. They included bills to require background checks on all gun sales, to restore Virginia’s restriction on handgun purchases to one a month and to bar possession of firearms by people subject to protective orders. Northam also sought a ban on assault-style weapons but the measure failed in the state Senate.
***
Bipartisan cooperation was far from Democrats’ minds heading into the Nov. 2 elections. Democrats appeared poised to remain in power in a state that Joe Biden had won by 10 points in 2020.
On Nov. 5, 2019, the night that Democrats took control of the legislature, a jubilant Northam had declared: "Virginia is officially blue!"
Two years later his party was trounced, losing close races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general as well as control of the House of Delegates. Virginia voters essentially asked Northam to hand over the Executive Mansion to a successor from the opposite party.
The governor asserted that the outcome of the election was not a rejection of the Democratic agenda or how his administration handled the pandemic. Instead, he thinks Democrats didn’t emphasize their recent accomplishments enough in favor of a messaging strategy - heavy on former President Donald Trump - that didn’t work.
Beyond talk of progressive victories, Northam said, Democrats' "kitchen-table" achievements on things like transportation and education got almost no play.
In Hampton Roads, the state funded an expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel and a big investment at the Port of Virginia to jump start a new off-shore wind industry with great economic promise for the region. Northam used his budget amendments in the 2019 veto session to secure $2 billion in improvements to Interstate 81, a vital lifeline for western Virginia.
There was also the $3.7 billion deal with CSX Corp and Amtrak to expand passenger rail service throughout Virginia, but especially between Richmond and Washington.
Environmentalists weren't happy with Northam's refusal to block construction of two proposed natural gas pipelines, but Sarah Francisco, the Southern Environmental Law Center's Virginia director, called him "a leader on many environmental issues," such as promoting off-shore wind and reducing pollution from power plants.
Virginia also expanded funding for government-backed preschool for 3 and 4 year olds, and rolled out a free community college program for low- and middle-income students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields.
“I think what we've accomplished over the last four years could have been talked about more. It's like, let's get out and promote these things,” Northam said. “But the election seemed like it got more nationalized, talking a lot about Trump.”
As the election neared, Northam said, "the momentum just wasn't on the Democrats' side the last few weeks.”
Northam declined to directly weigh in on his successor or the Republican’s proposals, saying it’s not “what governors should do.” But, he was emphatic on two points.
He said that when Youngkin talks about Virginia’s economy being in the ditch, “I don't know what kind of ditch you're talking about.” Northam staffers proudly made T-shirts highlighting the state’s two “Top State for Business” rankings from CNBC, and the administration recently announced that Virginia's November unemployment rate was 3.4%, lower than the national average of 4.2%.
Two, Northam noted that the pandemic is still raging, and Youngkin will take office as the omicron variant surges across the country.
“I don’t know what his policies are gonna be. He’s gonna have to make decisions on how to best keep Virginians healthy,” Northam said. “I don't know how anybody can sit back and not take that seriously.”
***
Northam describes his ascent to the Executive Mansion as an unexpected series of events for a guy who was generally shy and satisfied with practicing medicine. When asked if Jan. 15 will mark the end of his life in politics, Northam starts by saying that becoming lieutenant governor in 2014, much less becoming governor, almost seemed antithetical to who he was.
The day he decided to run for lieutenant governor, Northam had spent most of the day in the lab, reading electroencephalograms - scans looking at babies’ brainwaves. He said he’d gotten a few calls from party leaders asking him to run, mostly because “they wanted someone who was from rural Virginia and also had experience in health care.”
“Growing up on a farm, being a bit shy and always kind of staying to myself … did I ever think I'd be a governor of Virginia? No,” Northam said.
“Our lives take interesting twists and turns. And for me to be sitting here, I'm not sure how exactly this happened,” he added. “So, will I ever be on another ballot? I don't think so. But I won't ever say never.”
When he sat down with The Times-Dispatch on Monday, his office was far from packed: memorabilia still loaded the shelves; the bed for his Labrador retriever, Pearl, still flanked his desk.
His immediate plans are to return to practicing medicine, to go back to studying children’s brains. He’s especially keen on epilepsy and disorders affecting the connections between the brain and the rest of the body.
The ripples of the blackface scandal will carry on with him into this next stage, too.
“I like to teach, and I can really bring a lot of what I've experienced, and what I've learned, into my teaching moving forward,” Northam said.
Northam said that might be talking one-on-one with patients and their families, talking to students at a college or university, or “going into a boardroom to talk about the importance of embracing diversity.
“I think I can help in that regard because discussions on race have often fallen on people of color, and I think it probably is a good idea that maybe people that look like me be part of the discussion as well.”
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_