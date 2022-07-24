A budget amendment stopped hundreds of people from being released from state prisons for good behavior. Advocates pushed back during a state Capitol rally.

Santia Nance of Sisters in Prison Reform played a recording of her loved one, Quadaire Patterson, who has been incarcerated since the day Barack Obama was elected president.

“Since that day so long ago, I have dedicated my life to rehabilitating myself,” said Patterson, founder of Brilliance Behind Bars, in the recording. “The human soul has a great capacity for redemption.”

The occasion was an event at the state Capitol Bell Tower to rally against the curtailing of an expanded earned sentence credit program for the incarcerated. It was organized by The Humanization Project and Virginia Voice for the Voiceless.

In June, lawmakers approved Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget amendment to close an alleged loophole in a 2-year-old law to expand opportunities for prison inmates to reduce sentences for nonviolent crimes by earning additional “good time” credits. The amendment prevents those earned credits from reducing concurrent sentences for violent crimes, which will prevent the early release of more than 500 inmates this summer.

Youngkin said the measure made communities safer “by removing violent criminals’ ability to get off early and re-offend.”

The people on hand Sunday weren’t buying that.

Neither was Patterson, who asked: “What real reason does Governor Youngkin have to reject the hard work of many incarcerated men and women who have not baselessly proclaimed their degree of change, but proven it?”

Or as Angela Adinolfi of Virginia Voice for the Voiceless said: “It took away their hope. It made the men and women inside our prison walls feel like nothing they did made a difference.”

Those assembled Sunday vowed to turn back the amendment, in the courts or at the legislature. On the latter point, they were admonished by Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, the House minority leader.

“This whole mall should be packed,” said Scott, adding that there are 25,000 people incarcerated in Virginia prisons and 65,000 who are on probation or parole.

The ranks of the incarcerated once included both Scott and Shawn Weneta, policy strategist for the ACLU of Virginia.

Weneta was pardoned by then-Gov. Ralph Northam 2 ½ years ago. Before the budget amendment, with his good time credits, he would have been released by now without a pardon, he said. But with the amendment, he would have had to serve seven more years in prison.

Paulettra James of Sisters in Prison Reform said her husband, Jerry L. James, has been incarcerated 22 years. With his earned credits, he would have been released by late 2024 or 2025. But with the budget amendment, his release date is 2033.

She called the move by the lawmakers and governor a slap in the face of the Department of Corrections’ ability to rehabilitate inmates. She accused the elected officials of “fearmongering people, saying, ‘Oh, if we let these individuals out, we’re letting out violent people, we’re letting out murderers or rapists.’ No, that’s not who we’re letting out. We’re letting out individuals who have on their own, without the assistance oftentimes of DOC programs, [been] rehabilitated, changed, because their mind changed.”

“I know that my husband has changed. I know that thousands of other men and women have changed. But if these lawmakers and this governor would take the time to go visit these prisons, to sit and talk to these individuals, to get to know them ... then they would see that these are individuals who are ready to come home, who have earned this opportunity.”

Weneta said advocates need to focus not only on undoing the budget amendment but also on expanding eligibility to earn sentence credits, because in 2020, the bill was watered down, he said.

“We need to be talking to the people that voted for this amendment. We need to show them who we are. ... There’s a lot of men and women here who are out here and doing it right. We need to be telling them our stories and showing them what redemption looks like.”

Scott said people became complacent after the passage of the 2020 earned sentence credit bill.

“We dropped the ball. We started celebrating too soon,” he said.

He urged those in attendance Sunday to lobby those who supported the budget amendment.

“This is not a sprint. It’s a marathon,” he said, adding: “If we don’t stay vigilant, it’s easy to go backwards.”