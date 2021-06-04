'A dinosaur' – the pandemic exposed longstanding flaws in Virginia's unemployment system

Hudson, as a member of the legislative commission, said the state had not taken advantage of those opportunities. "We're kind of hunkered down," she said.

Healy, in the governor's office, said the state is focused on completing the modernization project by Oct. 1, as Northam ordered in his executive directive last month, and then would be interested in working with outside organizations to improve its operation. "It's a timing thing," she said.

The General Assembly also will have a chance to address the VEC's needs when it meets in special session this summer to decide how to spend $4.3 billion in federal aid that it will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act, signed by the president on March 11.

But Ruff, a conservative Republican senator, and Hudson, a progressive Democratic delegate, agree that VEC also needs a different mindset as it looks for solutions to the system's problems, whether in bolstering the work force or modernizing its computers.

"I think it's an agency that has been left a quarter-century behind," Ruff said. "Not only the technology, but the mindset of: what we are doing, what should we be doing and how do we do it better?"