Virginia residents who want a more environmentally friendly way of depositing their eternal remains may have a new option.

A process known as alkaline hydrolysis reduces a human body to bone fragments, similar to cremation by fire. But it does not burn fossil fuels or emit greenhouse gases, and it uses 90% less energy, said Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.

Instead, it decomposes a body with alkaline chemicals. It's one of several options in a growing trend toward greener forms of burial.

Morrissey sponsored Senate Bill 1487 that would allow funeral homes in the state to conduct alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation. The bill creates a regulatory structure to oversee the process. A Senate committee voted it forward Thursday.

Alkaline hydrolysis is legal in at least 22 states, according to the Cremation Association of North America, and it's widely used with animal remains.

According to the association, heated chemicals decompose the body, leaving bone fragments and a liquid called effluent. The decomposition process is similar to how the body decomposes in traditional burial but on an accelerated timeline.

Cary Bliley, CEO of Bliley's Funeral Homes, said the end result is similar to flame-based cremation - the family can receive cremated remains to bury, spread or keep at home.

But the cost of the chemical-based decomposition is higher than flame-based. According to a California funeral home, the average cost of hydrolysis is roughly $3,500, about $2,000 more than traditional cremation. The average cost of burial is about $9,000.

A work group in Virginia determined that alkaline hydrolysis is an acceptable means of final disposition. But there's concern that not all wastewater facilities can process the effluent.

That's why the bill calls for the board of funeral directors and embalmers to consult with the state health department, the Department of Environmental Quality and local wastewater treatment plants before approving a funeral home's hydrolysis operation.

The Virginia Catholic Conference is opposed to the bill. A representative for the group said that because the process produces a liquid that is disposed into wastewater, it's not a respectful way to handle human remains.

Virginia law generally allows for human remains to be buried underground, cremated, buried at sea or donated to science.