A second General Assembly standoff over regulation – this one over a service that lets people draw wages ahead of their payday – joined Dominion Energy’s bid to change oversight of its rates on the legislature's to-do list.

A House of Delegates bill would set up a regulatory system for so-called “earned wage access” services. An identical Senate version was gutted, replaced by a call for a study of the issue, and raced through first, second and third readings Tuesday on Crossover, the deadline for each chamber to finish work on its own bills so that surviving measures can "cross over" to the other chamber for consideration.

It was a scenario much like that with the Dominion bill, which the Senate approved, while the House stripped key provisions Dominion wanted in its version.

Both standoffs mean that unless many minds are changed, the two versions will head to a conference committee of negotiators from both House and Senate to see if a compromise is possible.

Consumer advocates battled the House bill and Mason's original proposal fiercely.

“They kept saying payday, payday payday, but these are not payday loans,” said state Sen. Monty Mason, who sponsored the Senate bill.

Payday loans are short-term borrowings, usually for a couple of weeks. The borrower pays the lender back a larger sum, which could translate to a triple-digit interest rate before Virginia capped interest at 36% in 2020.

"I heard there are something like 35,000 people doing this and it's unregulated," Mason said.

"I just thought it should be."

But in a short session, and hearing so many objections from consumer advocates and firms doing the business that argued the bill was designed to benefit one firm's business, Mason decided a Bureau of Financial Institutions study, bringing together various stakeholders for consultation, made sense.

Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, who sponsored the House bill, said the service simply allows people to draw money they’ve already earned.

Her bill, like Mason’s original bill, says the earned wage access firms can’t sue people if they don’t pay back the advance, and can’t charge them a fee for the service. It bars late fees or interest if repayment is late.

The House bill passed its a 53-46 vote, with one Democrat joining all Republicans, as nine Democrats who approved the measure when it was before the House Commerce and Energy Committee changed their minds when the bill came to the floor.

“These are payday loans, clean and simple,” Amanda Gago Silcox, an advocate with the Virginia Poverty Law Center, has said.

A major problem is that the people who draw wages early pay them back with balloon payments, which creates a cycle of debt and overuse, in the same way as high interest rate payday loans did, the law center argues.

Some employers offer advances on an employee's pay for no charge, and banks also offer similar services.

Although the services say they do not charge people for the service, with their income coming from fees employers pay in order to offer early access to wages as a fringe benefit, a New York operator had set up a system that automatically charged a tip that it said was voluntary.

That firm paid $12 million to settle a class action lawsuit over its practices.

Although the House law says firms offering the service may not change people any mandatory fee for using its services, it does allow voluntary tips, and the poverty center is concerned that users may not really understand the terms of the deal.