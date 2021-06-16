A law that bans masks will be back in effect in July. Civil rights advocates say conflicting guidance could lead to dangerous interactions with police.

Princess Blanding, an activist and third-party candidate for governor whose brother, Marcus-David Peters, was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer during a mental health crisis in 2018, said online that “permission to use discretion is permission to discriminate.”

“We know and we continue to see, especially if you’re Black and brown, how that ends,” Blanding said in an interview, calling Northam’s decision “reckless and unnecessary.”

“When you say police can use their discretion, I can see an officer saying, ‘Oh, well, I thought she looked like this or I thought she did that. Inconsistency and subjectiveness is very dangerous, especially when someone has the power to take your life, incarcerate and brutalize you.”

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said that Virginians who wear masks for health reasons, and not to conceal their identities, would not run afoul the law. She said clarifying or changing the law to protect against people being unduly arrested or charged is a job for the legislature.

“While the Governor is limited in his ability to clarify the code himself, we have been in touch with law enforcement and have made it clear that we expect no Virginians to be penalized for wearing masks due to COVID-19 or other health reasons (law enforcement strongly agrees),” Yarmosky said.