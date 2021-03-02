A legislative appointment idles while House and Senate feud

Almost 14 months ago, the agency that drafts legislation for the General Assembly lost its leader and the joint committee that sets rules for the legislature gained a new one.
But the Joint Rules Committee hasn't met since Jan. 10, 2020 - the day it adopted a policy banning firearms in the Virginia Capitol and legislative buildings and elected House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, its chair.
As a result, Amigo Wade remains acting director of the Virginia Division of Legislative Services, which has borne the brunt of drafting a glut of legislation introduced over four General Assembly sessions - including two special sessions - in just over a year.
"He's caught in the middle of something he has absolutely no control over," said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, the chair of the Senate Rules Committee. "We, as legislators, are basically handling this very badly."
The stalemate arises from a dispute between the House of Delegates and the Senate over the chairmanship of a joint panel that always has been led by the House Speaker even though it is not a rule set in writing.
The disagreement is rooted in an institutional antagonism that transcends political party lines.
"There's always been a tension between the priorities of House and the Senate," said former Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who no longer serves on the joint committee. "They guard their prerogatives jealously, and we do, too."
However, there is shared dismay over the committees failure to meet for more than a year, allowing Wade's appointment as full-time director of legislative services to languish. He was made acting director after his predecessor, Mark Vucci, became deputy clerk of the House.
"I would agree that the Speaker should be chairman of Joint Rules," said Cox, who served one term as Speaker and now seeks the Republican nomination for governor. "But you have to call the meetings. You have to act like the chairman."
Filler-Corn has not called a meeting of the joint panel since Senate Democrats tried to install Locke as the chair at that initial meeting at the beginning of a newly elected General Assembly. The committee elected the Speaker instead, after Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, endorsed her nomination.
In a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Tuesday, the Speaker's spokesman Kunal Atit said, "Over this past session, the Speaker and Democratic Majority has been focused on meeting the needs of Virginia families suffering from the economic and public health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and that will continue to be her focus as Virginia turns the corner on this public health emergency and rebuilds."
"The Speaker, as Chair of Joint Rules, will call a meeting when appropriate," Atit said.
The Speaker's office also noted that the House approved a resolution to appoint Wade full-time director of legislative services during a special legislative session that began in August and ended in November. The Senate Rules Committee did not take up the resolution.
"It has never been done that way," Locke said in an interview on Tuesday. "It has always been done by a meeting of Joint Rules."
Former Senate Rules Chairman Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, nominated Locke to lead the joint committee because he said senators have long thought that the chairmanship should rotate between the chambers as it does with other legislative commissions.
"This has certainly been a conversation we've had before," McDougle said in an interview on Tuesday. "We thought, as Senate Rules, when the next Speaker came around, we would bring it up at that point."
After Democrats took over both chambers last year, "we weren't in control to make it happen," he said.
The tension between the chambers has intensified in the past year, partly because of the opposite paths they have chosen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate, with 40 members, has met in person, while the 100-member House has met entirely online during all but the opening day of special session last year and the combination of regular and special session this winter.
"It is most unfortunate as the House and Senate seem to have devolved into separate legislative universes," said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who played a leading role in intraparty battles between the chambers when Republicans controlled both.
"It is conspicuously apparent with the lack of coordination on scheduling which results in a lot of inefficiencies, duplication and wasted time," Norment said. "All they need to do is talk and communicate with one another and stop being so insular."
McDougle voiced his concern about the stalemate at a meeting of Senate Rules last month before it approved the reappointment of Hal Greer as director of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, another legislative agency.
"I realize that Joint Rules has not met," he said. "It seems to me that we need to address that, and if the House is unwilling to go forward with us, then we should take some steps to go forward."
McDougle said Tuesday he did not know that the House had approved its own resolution to confirm Wade's appointment during the special session last year.
Locke said Joint Rules has other appointments to consider, including one to the Chesapeake Bay Commission. Joint Rules oversees policies related to the Capitol complex, including the construction of a new General Assembly Building, and the Division of Capitol Police.
Traditionally, procedural resolutions to set the rules for assembly sessions come out of Joint Rules, which also routinely moves unspent revenues by legislative agencies into a reversion account at the end of each fiscal year.
"There is a lot of work that needs to be done by Joint Rules and only Joint Rules can do it," Locke said.
Right now, McDougle said, the joint panel has one pressing duty to perform - confirm Wade's appointment at legislative services.
"It's pretty straight forward," he said. "I don't care who's running it."
