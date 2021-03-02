A legislative appointment idles while House and Senate feud

However, there is shared dismay over the committees failure to meet for more than a year, allowing Wade's appointment as full-time director of legislative services to languish. He was made acting director after his predecessor, Mark Vucci, became deputy clerk of the House.

"I would agree that the Speaker should be chairman of Joint Rules," said Cox, who served one term as Speaker and now seeks the Republican nomination for governor. "But you have to call the meetings. You have to act like the chairman."

Filler-Corn has not called a meeting of the joint panel since Senate Democrats tried to install Locke as the chair at that initial meeting at the beginning of a newly elected General Assembly. The committee elected the Speaker instead, after Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, endorsed her nomination.

In a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Tuesday, the Speaker's spokesman Kunal Atit said, "Over this past session, the Speaker and Democratic Majority has been focused on meeting the needs of Virginia families suffering from the economic and public health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and that will continue to be her focus as Virginia turns the corner on this public health emergency and rebuilds."

"The Speaker, as Chair of Joint Rules, will call a meeting when appropriate," Atit said.