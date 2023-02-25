As Virginia lawmakers near the end of a short legislative session marked by partisan debates over guns, abortion and other contentious issues, they are also running behind on efforts to come to an agreement on the state budget.

But they have found bipartisan consensus on a range of issues, including attempts to address pandemic-related learning loss, improve college safety and rein in intoxicating hemp products.

Lawmakers worked their way through some of those and other measures Friday, ahead of what had been scheduled to be a final day of work on Saturday. But with budget negotiations still not settled, legislative leaders say they could return late next week for a vote on a compromise spending plan.

Here is a look at some legislation of note recently sent to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk for his consideration.