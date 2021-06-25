A look at Virginia laws that go into effect Thursday

Most new laws approved earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly go into effect on Thursday.

This year's session was the second year Democrats had full control of the General Assembly since flipping the House of Delegates in 2019. While marijuana was one of the top issues, here's a recap of some other new laws that will affect people:

State employee raises

The budget includes money for a 5% raise for teachers, state employees, college and university faculty and employees, and state-supported local employees like sheriff’s deputies. State troopers will get an additional 3% raise, plus money for each year of service.

Death penalty

After punting on the issue in 2020, the General Assembly passed measures to make Virginia the first state in the South to end capital punishment.

Voting rights