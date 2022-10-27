A neck and neck race in 2nd District between Luria and Kiggans

When they are face-to-face in the tightest race for Congress in Virginia, and possibly the nation, the tone of the two Navy veterans seeking to represent the 2nd District turns sharp and heated.

State Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, calls Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, a shameful liar. Kiggans says she ran for state Senate in 2019 because “I hated the negativity, I hated the rhetoric and the division.”

Luria said her opponent “is not fit to serve” because of her attitude about former President Donald Trump and supporters of his false claims that he really won the 2020 election.

In this Navy town – the nation’s biggest - both candidates are in sync on the biggest local bread-and-butter issues: they want to see a bigger defense budget, especially for the Navy, and they both say the nation needs to do a better job for its veterans.

What divides them are three issues: abortion, January 6 and Joe Biden.

“I’m not your candidate if you think that you know what’s best for women better than allowing them to make a choice,” Luria says.

Kiggans says: “I’m running for Congress to restore American strength … I see a country has become injured under the policies of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Elaine Luria who has voted with their policies 99% of the time,” adding: “I am a pro-life candidate.”

The 2nd District stretches from the eastern end of rural Southampton County to include all of Isle of Wight County, the city of Suffolk, most of Chesapeake, all of Virginia Beach and the Eastern Shore.

Restricting after the 2020 election, which Luria won with 51.6% of votes cast, lopped off Democratic-leaning precincts in Norfolk and Williamsburg, as well as Republican strongholds in York County, Poquoson and Hampton.

Kiggans says Luria has falsely claimed Kiggans wants a national abortion ban. Instead, she says she believes it is up to states to decide and that there should be exceptions for rape and incest and the life of the mother.

She calls Luria an extremist on abortion, while Luria said she supports the standards set in Roe v. Wade and Virginia law, which allows for abortions under any circumstances until the end of the second trimester, or within the first 26 weeks of pregnancy. In Virginia abortion in the third trimester is legal only if three physicians attest that it is necessary to save the woman’s life or if continuing the pregnancy would “irremediably impair” her physical or mental health.

Luria says serving on the January 6th committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election is likely the most important task she’s taken on.

“I’m not your candidate if you think the 2020 election was stolen, I’m not your candidate if you think $70 million of state taxpayer money needs to go for an audit of the 2020 election,” Luria repeated back, referring to Kiggans’ vote in February for just such a measure.

Luria says Kiggans is an election denier who won’t admit Biden won the 2020 election. Kiggans has dodged reporters pressing her with this question.

“What I don’t approve of is the current state of politics … calling half the country a threat to democracy,” Kiggans says.

Both candidates say the military is underfunded,

Luria has bucked President Joe Biden, pushing successfully to add $37 billion to his budget request this year, rolling back the administration's plans to idle cruisers and amphibious ships based in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, and pressing the Air Force about apparently sidetracked plans to move a fighter jet training unit to Hampton’s Langley Air Force base.

Kiggans says the Biden administration’s spending is wasteful and fueling inflation, citing measures she opposed such as the $437 billion Inflation Reduction Act that Biden signed into law in August.

Luria replies: “Vladimir Putin is why gas prices are high."

With just a few weeks to go before Election Day, pollsters at Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center found the race a dead heat – each candidate winning 45% of likely voters polls, with an unusually large 8% still undecided.

The poll showed that voters split almost exactly on the lines the two candidates do.

The survey found 78% of voters calling themselves Democrats said the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade’s guarantee of a right to abortion is a major issue for them, while 22% Republicans feel that way.

It’s a big issue for 54% of women – and in a Republican-leaning district, that could be an important factor.

On the other hand 79% of Republicans say their vote choice is a vote against Biden, and 61% say inflation and the economy is their top issue.

And the threat to democracy that Luria has stressed - while Kiggans has declined to say if she thinks the 2020 election was stolen - is a big issue for 25% of Democrats but only 6% of Republicans.

Independents generally fell in the middle between the partisans on most issues, though unlike the partisans, they don’t see Biden as much of a factor one way or the other.

Though an unusually large sample for a Congressional race, the margin of error is still plus or minus 3.9 percentage points, which means either candidate could likely had support of anywhere from 41% to 49% of likely voters – assuming, that is that the 86% of registered voters who told the Wason Center's student pollsters they were planning to vote really do.

Statewide, turnout in the last midterm election was 59%, before that it had ranged in the 40s.

“Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District has been known to switch back and forth between the major parties and it appears the seat is still highly competitive, despite new district lines that bring in more Republican voters,” said Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research director of the Wason Center.

In a normal mid-term election, the district tends to favor Republicans, she said.

This year, though, “Abortion and concern over threats to democracy appear to have energized Democrats,” she said.

The intensity – and negative tone – of the race is fueled by heavy spending by outside political groups - $3.7 million on anti-Luria advertising and $2.3 million on anti-Kiggans ads. Pro-Luria spending was $1.7 million and pro-Kiggans spending was $1.1 million.

Outside players have been more significant for Kiggans. They’ve paid for $5.5 million of the total of $6.2 million of advertising for her candidacy, while outsiders have paid for $3.2 million of Luria’s $7.3 million spend.

Both candidates are Navy veterans, and believe the 2nd District race may be first that pits two female former sailors against one another.

Kiggans served for 10 years, including two deployments to the Persian Gulf as a helicopter pilot. After leaving the Navy, she qualified as a nurse practitioner and was elected to the state Senate from a Virginia Beach and Norfolk district in 2019.

Luria was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. She retired from the Navy after 20 years, including deployments to the Middle East and western Pacific. She was one of the first women in the Navy's nuclear power program and among the first women to serve the entirety of her career in combatant ships. She serves as vice chair of the Armed Services Committee and as chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee’s Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee.