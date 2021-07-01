A new day: With recreational marijuana now legal in Virginia, the Richmond area is gearing up

When he was in his early 20s, Earl Tillett took the clothes out of the armoire in his bedroom and retrofitted it into a “grow room.” At the time, it was a mix of curiosity and recreation.

“I was brought up on a farm, and I wanted to grow something. I went from starting off in a greenhouse and my mom tearing my bud up,” said Tillett, now 46.

For the New Kent County resident, who served in the U.S. Army and later lost a leg in an accident, marijuana has become more than a pleasure or hobby: It’s therapy, pain relief and a salve for post-traumatic stress.

For Anah Johnson, 26, getting her hands in the soil to care for a marijuana plant is a way of “reconnecting with my ancestry and culture.”

“Marijuana is an ancestral medicine for Black people,” said Johnson, praising what she describes as the metaphysical properties of the plant. But instead of that legacy being nurtured, she said, marijuana has instead been used to “vilify and target people in the Black community, even though white people smoke just as much as Black people.”

Her hopes of growing marijuana won’t involve expensive tents or light other than what comes from the sun. “I really just want to put them in soil and watch them grow,” said Johnson, a Richmond resident.