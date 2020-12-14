'A really good day for our country': Warner, Senate coalition file bills for emergency COVID-19 relief

"Congress cannot go home for the Christmas holidays until we pass legislation which provides a $1,200 direct payment to working class adults, $2,400 for couples, and a $500 payment to their children," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in a statement Monday. "This is what Democrats and Republicans did unanimously in March through the CARES Act. This is what we have to do today.”

But Warner and other centrist lawmakers say they cannot write checks to all Americans, regardless of need, and stay under the $1 trillion ceiling insisted upon by Republicans. That is, unless they jettison relief targeted to people in the most dire circumstances as money runs out over the holiday for unemployment assistance, an eviction moratorium and forgivable loans for desperate businesses.

"If there is room to grow the package, so be it ... but if we're limited to $908 billion, which of these categories would you take the money from?" Warner asked.

The legislation is divided into two bills: one for $748 billion in emergency aid that enjoys broad support, and one with $160 billion to help struggling state, local and tribal governments in exchange for liability protections for businesses to prevent them from being sued for failing to protect their workers or customers from the coronavirus.