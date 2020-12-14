'A really good day for our country': Warner, Senate coalition file bills for emergency COVID-19 relief

On the same day that Americans began receiving vaccines against COVID-19, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and a bipartisan Senate coalition introduced legislation to bring up to $908 billion in new federal relief to people who have lost their jobs, families facing eviction and small businesses trying to survive a public health and economic emergency until spring arrives.
The package looks much like the framework that the coalition first proposed two weeks earlier, except now the proposals are detailed in a pair of bills that reflect an ongoing political impasse over Democratic demands for additional emergency aid for state, local and tribal governments and Republican insistence on protections for businesses against legal liability because of COVID-19.
"It's actually a really good day for our country," Warner said at a news conference unveiling the legislation Monday, which he noted was also the day the Electoral College was voting for the winner of a presidential election that marked the beginning of informal negotiations over emergency relief.
The bipartisan package still faces partisan opposition — from Republicans who don't want to send more money to state and local governments, Democrats who don't like indemnifying businesses against coronavirus-related liability, and legislators on both sides who want relief to include direct stimulus payments to individuals, as the last approved aid package did nine months ago.
"Congress cannot go home for the Christmas holidays until we pass legislation which provides a $1,200 direct payment to working class adults, $2,400 for couples, and a $500 payment to their children," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in a statement Monday. "This is what Democrats and Republicans did unanimously in March through the CARES Act. This is what we have to do today.”
But Warner and other centrist lawmakers say they cannot write checks to all Americans, regardless of need, and stay under the $1 trillion ceiling insisted upon by Republicans. That is, unless they jettison relief targeted to people in the most dire circumstances as money runs out over the holiday for unemployment assistance, an eviction moratorium and forgivable loans for desperate businesses.
"If there is room to grow the package, so be it ... but if we're limited to $908 billion, which of these categories would you take the money from?" Warner asked.
The legislation is divided into two bills: one for $748 billion in emergency aid that enjoys broad support, and one with $160 billion to help struggling state, local and tribal governments in exchange for liability protections for businesses to prevent them from being sued for failing to protect their workers or customers from the coronavirus.
"There are some pretty significant differences there," said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who is pushing to limit business liability.
In an interview Monday, Warner said he has stayed out of intensive discussions on liability protections because, as a business owner, he sees the need both for "legitimate protections" for small businesses and also "redress" for people who are harmed because of a failure or refusal to take precautions against the virus.
"I took myself out of that part," he said, noting that Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., an attorney, suggested compromise language on liability even though he was not part of the core group of senators writing the bills.
Instead, Warner said he focused on issues such as:
* broadband telecommunications, which would receive $10 billion for expanding networks and opportunities for distance learning;
* rental assistance, with $25 billion and extension of a moratorium on evictions through Jan. 31; and
* public transportation, with $45 billion for airlines and airports, buses, Amtrak passenger rail and public transit systems, including the Washington Metro.
If Metro is forced to shut down service on nights and weekends, "that would be devastating," Warner said.
The single biggest piece of the package is $300 billion for the Small Business Administration to provide loans for restaurants and other small businesses, including music and other entertainment venues that have been forced to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in communities.
"It is essential that we keep these small businesses afloat so they can continue to pay their employees," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who organized the bipartisan negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
The main bill also would extend unemployment assistance for 16 weeks at $300 a week, or half of the $600 enhanced payments made under the CARES Act until they expired at the end of July.
"We are looking at this as a four-month emergency relief package," Warner said in an interview. "The most important thing is to get the relief to the people who are most in need."
Some of the spending proposed in the larger bill would help state, local and tribal governments with demands for public services, including $82 billion for K-12 and higher education, $10 billion for child care providers, and $16 billion for distributing COVID-19 vaccines and testing and tracing cases.
But Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said the overriding challenge is to find a way to take the two bills "and make them one," despite differences between Senate Republican and Democratic leaders.
"We were able to give the leadership a ready-made, negotiated product," Murkowski said. "We haven't seen anybody else step forward. We've got your gift. Take it."
(804) 649-6964