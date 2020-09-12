A special session triggered by the Virginia state budget has yet to deal with it

Even some Democrats are unsure about what the next step will be as the assembly begins to move beyond legislation on police and social justice reforms that have dominated the first 24 days of the special session.

“Communication has not been good between the two bodies,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, a new member of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

As chairman of a joint subcommittee on mental health, Deeds is looking for ways to salvage some of the $135 million in proposed new spending on behavioral health care that the assembly froze in the budget in April and Northam now proposes to cut. “I don’t know what’s happening with the budget,” he said.

Procedural fight

The special session began with a fight over a procedural resolution that the House adopted and the Senate rejected because the bodies couldn’t agree on the operating rules, including those for acting on the budget and new revenue forecast that Northam proposed on Aug. 18.

“There will be a collaborative decision made between the Senate and the House, but that has yet to be determined,” House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said Friday.