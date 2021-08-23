A vow to honor history of lost Black cemetery

KING GEORGE COUNTY — The broken remnants of headstones representing 55 lives — some famous, some forgotten — lay on rough wooden pallets on Monday as the leaders of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia spoke of atonement.
“This is really about righting a wrong,” said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
“It’s a disgraceful, heartbreaking chapter in our history,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
“What we are really talking about is how we will tell the story of this time,” said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. “That’s the responsibility of our generation.”
The three gathered at Caledon State Park along the Potomac River to officially launch a joint effort to honor the families of Columbian Harmony Cemetery, a historic African American cemetery once located in D.C. — the headstones of which were sold for scrap six decades ago.
Founded in 1825 and relocated in 1859, Columbian Harmony was the final resting place for some 37,000 African American families over more than a century of use. Some of D.C.’s leading Black citizens were buried there, including Elizabeth Keckley, confidante of Mary Todd Lincoln; James Wormley, owner of the famous Wormley Hotel; and Philip Reid, who helped create the statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol.
A developer bought the property and dug up the graves in 1960 to make way for commercial development. It’s now the site of the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro station.
Most of the bodies were relocated to National Harmony Memorial Park cemetery in Landover, Md., in the shadow of FedEx Field, just to the east.
But the headstones just disappeared. In 2016, Richard and Lisa Stuart were walking along the Potomac east of Fredericksburg and solved the mystery: Among the chunks of stone and concrete riprap protecting the shoreline from erosion were the missing headstones.
Richard Stuart — who had just bought the riverfront property — happens to be a Republican state senator from King George County and contacted Northam for help identifying and rescuing the headstones.
“We start the last leg of our journey, I hope, today,” Stuart said on Monday before a gathering of dozens of state officials and descendants of families connected to Columbian Harmony.
Last fall, after historians connected the headstones to the cemetery, volunteers spent three days fishing as many broken-up stones out of the river as they could. Stuart used his tractor to haul the pieces of 55 markers to Caledon State Park, adjacent to his property.
At Northam’s request, the Virginia General Assembly this year approved spending $4 million to relocate the stones and honor the lives they represent. The state has begun seeking proposals to create a garden-like “living” memorial along the river shore where the stones were found.