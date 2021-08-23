A vow to honor history of lost Black cemetery

Most of the bodies were relocated to National Harmony Memorial Park cemetery in Landover, Md., in the shadow of FedEx Field, just to the east.

But the headstones just disappeared. In 2016, Richard and Lisa Stuart were walking along the Potomac east of Fredericksburg and solved the mystery: Among the chunks of stone and concrete riprap protecting the shoreline from erosion were the missing headstones.

Richard Stuart — who had just bought the riverfront property — happens to be a Republican state senator from King George County and contacted Northam for help identifying and rescuing the headstones.

“We start the last leg of our journey, I hope, today,” Stuart said on Monday before a gathering of dozens of state officials and descendants of families connected to Columbian Harmony.

Last fall, after historians connected the headstones to the cemetery, volunteers spent three days fishing as many broken-up stones out of the river as they could. Stuart used his tractor to haul the pieces of 55 markers to Caledon State Park, adjacent to his property.