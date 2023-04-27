The breakthrough came on the first warm day of spring last year.

Josh Cecil had signed up for an innovative in-home addiction treatment program but the team working with him sensed there was still a stumbling block in the way.

The big clue was that he’d hardly been out of his house in a decade, about the same time he’d been abusing alcohol and “benzos,” the street name for benzodiazepines, a medication that acts on the central nervous system and that has a calming effect.

“Hey, how about a walk?” counselor Tucker Wrenn asked, stopping by on his weekly visit through the Aware Recovery Care program.

Cecil felt the usual racing heartbeat and shakes – symptoms Wrenn, who got clean from the same addiction to alcohol and benzos five years before, understood, and told him he understood.

So they headed out, past the new flowers and blooming trees.

They made it for a block; Cecil was still weak, since alcohol and benzos, taken to excess, cause nerve damage – in Cecil’s case, enough to have kept him in a wheelchair for seven months until several weeks before, at the end of a just-completed medical detoxification.

But that walk broke the log jam.

“A month later, he’s calling me, saying ‘let’s meet up at the gym,’ ” Wrenn recalls.

The in-home program that Aware Recovery Care launched in Virginia about a year and a half ago through some Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield plans focuses on a client’s home for two big reasons, says Virginia director Charity Thompson.

One is something people in the recovery business hear a lot: “lining up outside a clinic can be off-putting … you don’t want other people to know,” she said.

The other is something that’s less commonly spoken of.

“Home is where the problem can really be,” she said. “Home can be where you go to abuse.”

The Aware program is about to be offered to state employees who sign up for the state’s COVA case and high deductible plans.

It brings a team – two peer support specialists, people who have been through the challenging process of recovering from addiction – as well as a case manager. A family outreach specialist also joins most teams, unless, as with Cecil, the client lives alone.

“You have to heal the whole situation,” Wrenn said.

An in-house psychotherapist is part of the team: “She was a big help,” Cecil said.

If needed, Aware can call on the services of a psychiatrist or the medically assisted treatment regimen that combines medication that suppress the physiological craving for opioids with counseling.

The peer support specialists visit weekly, and are in effect the team’s front line.

“I know when I was getting clean I told everyone I wanted to work with someone who had been through it themselves,” Wrenn said.

Having two peers on each team means being able to offer a range of experiences and of paths to follow – Wrenn’s approach, for instance, is more laid back than was the other peer support specialist for Cecil, who was a firm advocate of 12-step programs.

That ended up being the path Cecil followed, and still does, building a network of support and through them finding a job.

“We don’t want people to say, ‘oh that’s not for me,’ ” about any particular suggested approach to recovery, Wrenn said.

The other big difference is that the program lasts a year.

"You don't have that pressure to say we've got 30, 60, 90 days," Wrenn said. "Sometimes, you need a slow steady dripping: that's what worked with Josh."

The case manager on the team usually visits once a month and checks in by phone weekly. The whole team consults every three or four weeks.

“I’d tried other programs, but Tucker told me I can call anytime, I’d never heard that before,” Cecil said. That was a lifeline he didn’t use – “but knowing it was there made all the difference.”

It made a difference, too, to be able to talk to people who had been through recovery – for instance, coming to terms with the idea that recovery from addiction is a lifelong process.

“That was one of the scariest things ever,” Cecil said. “But it gets easier. Now, it’s just what I do …

“And I never thought this way of life would be possible,” he said. “That I could be so happy and so full of joy.”