A year of COVID-19: Successes and failures in Virginia's response to the novel coronavirus

“They were out of work and they just could not get through. It was a genuine challenge to staff up quickly,” said Phil Hernandez, a policy expert with the Commonwealth Institute, a progressive think tank. “I think it had an impact on people accessing benefits and contesting claims - all of that was slowed down because [the agency] didn’t have the bandwidth.”

Hernandez praised decisions by the state at the start of the pandemic to waive the one-week waiting period for people to receive their unemployment benefit checks, and to waive a requirement that applicants show proof they were actively seeking other work.

He added, however, that government officials should make sure the program can function efficiently when an emergency arises, and that much of the backlog seen during the pandemic was the result of “neglect.”

“We can’t always think of unemployment insurance systems when the house is on fire. We need to invest in systems that work and that can be nimble when we need them,” he said.

Language barriers

Access to information and resources has also been a shortcoming of the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.