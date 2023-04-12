Meredith Hill wants to have children. In fact, she was able to give birth to one: a daughter who is now almost 3 years old. But her reproductive journey has not been without complications, stress or trauma along the way, she said.

She said she has endured four miscarriages, three of them with life-threatening or psychologically harming effects. The Richmond-area resident has undergone a medical procedure called a dilation and curettage (or D&C) to remove unexpelled fetal tissue. This prevented infection or other complications and finished the miscarriages her body began against her will.

Between her high risk of heavier bleeding and her desire to “get it over with,” she elected to have the procedure. Hill did, however, find comfort in having the option to take medication to resolve the issue if she chose.

“I didn’t want to be in the situation I was in, but I was grateful to have choices with how to proceed with it,” Hill said.

The medication option was mifepristone. Conflicting court rulings last week on access to the drug are part of ongoing legal battles over abortion access across the nation.

The drug remains available in Virginia. Planned Parenthood has indicated it will continue to administer mifepristone as needed unless directed otherwise by the Food and Drug Administration, while governors of three states have ordered a stockpile of the medication.

First approved by the FDA in 2000, mifepristone has been the first part of medicine-induced abortions or miscarriage-related health care. Mifepristone blocks the progesterone hormone, which is needed to continue a pregnancy. Afterward, another medication, misoprostol, can be taken to end the pregnancy.

“The experience shined a spotlight on how nuanced pregnancy is and how decisions for what’s best for people can be complicated,” she said.

Hill did not have abortions, but the overlap in reproductive health care has her family concerned about what family planning will look like in the future, given national debates around abortion and their intersections with miscarriage care. Given her history, she is concerned she may still be at risk for complications in pregnancies or future miscarriages.

“Will I be turned away from care?” she asked. “It’s changed family planning.”

While some miscarriages can occur without complications (as Hill’s first one did), sometimes not all fetal tissue leaves the body when the body rejects a pregnancy. This can lead to infection or sepsis. That is why miscarriage patients can have the D&C outpatient procedure to remove the tissue, or take abortion-aiding medications to wait for the miscarriage to conclude at home.

But now questions linger nationwide about the feasibility of accessing mifepristone following contradictory court rulings from U.S. District Court judges appointed by two different presidents.

Last week, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, issued a national injunction to stop the distribution of mifepristone. The action was in response to a case the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine brought against the Food and Drug Administration.

Hours later, Judge Thomas O. Rice in Washington state, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, ordered that access to the drug be preserved in 17 states. Virginia was not included in that list.

President Joe Biden’s administration has subsequently appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

CBS 6 reported Monday that, when asked about the Texas judge’s decision, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he “didn’t have much of an opinion” given that “there’s some of the legal process that’s still to go” and that the other judge’s ruling differed.

Abortion-rights advocates expressed concern following the rulings, while anti-abortion advocates celebrated the news.

Olivia Gans Turner, president of the Virginia Society for Human Life, said in a release that her organization commends the Texas judge’s ruling because the drug “places the mother of that child in harm’s way.”

“This drug has been responsible for dreadful complications to the health and well being of women ever since it was rushed through the approval process decades ago,” she said.

The FDA considers the medication safe to use for up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, and notes continued study of potential adverse side effects. The most commonly cited adverse reactions include “nausea, weakness, fever/chills, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, and dizziness.”

The dueling orders and appeal could send the issue all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned previous federal abortion protections last summer.

Though the medication at the center of the legal battles commonly has been used to terminate early-gestation pregnancies, it increasingly has been used to treat miscarriages.

The use of mifepristone for miscarriage treatment became more common after a 2018 New England Journal of Medicine study indicated its use in conjunction with misoprostol was more effective in both abortions and miscarriage treatment.

“I would say at least once a week I treat someone for medical management of miscarriage,” said Dr. Shanthi Ramesh of the roughly six years she has been practicing in Virginia.

Planned Parenthood, where Ramesh works, has come to the center of abortion debates nationwide. It is one of 16 abortion providers in Virginia.

In addition to providing prenatal care and various health screenings along with abortion services, Ramesh noted that she has had miscarriage patients elect to take mifepristone in conjunction with misoprostol.

“I often see women who may be coming in because they’re having bleeding or they want to confirm how far along they are — and then they are diagnosed with a miscarriage,” Ramesh said.

While Hill chose to handle her miscarriage at her physician’s office, Ramesh said many people experiencing a miscarriage prefer to handle it at home with medication.

“Miscarriage patients often prefer to do things at home. It’s more private. They can have their loved ones with them,” Ramesh said. “They’re often grieving and to be able to give them a really efficacious process has meant a lot.”

