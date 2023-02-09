With just over two weeks left in this election-year session, the General Assembly has dispensed with a lot of hot-button issues, from abortion to guns, as the Democratic-led Senate and the GOP-led House cancel each other out on many bills.

But much that remains to be done ahead of the scheduled Feb. 25 adjournment, on the state budget and other key issues, ranging from tax policy to Dominion regulation and fixes for the state's behavioral health system.

Here is a look at where 25 key issues stand.